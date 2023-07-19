Finger Prick Test Could Diagnose Alzheimer’s

A finger prick blood test could detect Alzheimer’s.

Swedish researchers developed a test similar to what diabetics regularly perform to test their blood sugar, but instead can use the test to determine whether a person is living with a devastating disease.

Alzherimer’s effects 6.7 million Americans over the age of 65, and is the seventh leading killer of Americans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, testing for it can be tricky.

There is no singular test for Alzheimer’s. The most effective diagnostic is a positron emission tomography – or PET – scan. This test can find the prevalence of harmful proteins in the brain such as amyloid beta and tau. However, coverage of these tests by Medicare – government sponsored health insurance for the elderly – is sporadic.

A quick, minimally invasive, blood test can also be used on people who may not be willing or able to get the more expensive and intensive PET scan. Catching the disease early may be especially important as drugs such as donanemab – which could be available by the end of the year – are most effective when used in the disease’s earliest stages.

“Currently, use of Alzheimer’s blood tests is limited by the need to visit a clinic, administration by trained personnel, and strict time-limited and temperature-dependent delivery and storage procedures,” Hanna Huber, Ph.D., a Swedish neuroscientist who led the study, said in a statement.

A method that allows blood collection at home and that is simple enough to be performed independently, or by caregivers, would increase accessibility of these tests. It would result in improved early diagnosis and better monitoring of patients considered ‘at risk’ or those who are receiving approved therapies.”

Researchers at the University of Gothenburg, on Sweden’s west coast, gathered blood samples from 77 patients for their study. Researchers found that, after a day of being transported without refrigeration, they could detect tau levels in the samples. High levels of tau proteins in the bloodstream are strongly linked to Alzheimer’s.

“Our pilot study demonstrates the potential of remote collection and measurement of Alzheimer’s biomarkers without low-temperature storage or extraordinary preparation or processing,” Dr. Huber said.

Researchers hope these findings will combine with a new class of highly effective drugs to help tackle the disease that has baffled scientists for years.

“These findings are timely and important with the recent U.S. Food and Drug Administration approvals of Alzheimer’s treatments targeting amyloid-beta where confirmation of amyloid buildup and biomarker monitoring are required to receive treatment,” Maria C. Carrillo, Ph.D., chief science officer of the Alzheimer’s Association, said in a statement.

She continued: “Blood tests — once verified and approved — would offer a quick, noninvasive and cost-effective option…while further standardization and validation are needed, blood tests may soon be an important piece of the diagnostic workup in everyday practice for detecting and monitoring treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.”

The findings were presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in Amsterdam this week.