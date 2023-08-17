Fentanyl, Opioids Surpass Guns, Obesity as US’s Biggest Fear: Poll
More than 70,000 Americans died of an opioid overdose in 2022
Fentanyl and other opioids are now the biggest fear for Americans – overtaking COVID-19, guns and other health threats.
In a poll of 1,162 people conducted by Axios, 26% of respondents said that opioid use was their biggest health fear. It ranked higher than obesity – which 23% said was the biggest fear, and firearm access, which was the top fear for 20%.
Last year was the worst for drug overdose deaths on record, with preliminary data showing that 109,680 people died that year. From 2016 to 2021, the fentanyl overdose death rate nearly quadrupled. Opioids, and specifically synthetic opioids like fentanyl, make up a vast majority of overdose deaths in the U.S.
Notably, while COVID-19 accounted for a small percentage of respondents’ biggest public health fear, a summertime uptick in cases is making some people reconsider whether they think the pandemic is over.
A Kaiser Family Foundation poll on Tuesday found that almost one in ten American adults has lost a family member to death from an overdose. Additionally, a study published last week showed that only one in five adults struggling with opioid use disorder was able to access medication for it in 2021.
The American obesity crisis has also made headlines because of recent developments with the buzzy drugs Wegovy, Ozempic, and Mounjaro. Researchers have said that almost 100 million Americans could benefit from Ozempic and Wegovy.
However, Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, who manufactures Mounjaro, were served with a lawsuit earlier this month claiming that the drugs caused stomach paralysis.
Also in the Axios survey, 11% of respondents cancer was their greatest fear, 3% said it was unsafe roads or driving, 3% said it was smoking or tobacco products, and 2% said it was alcohol abuse. Only 2% of respondents said it was COVID-19.
