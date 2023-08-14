FDA Warns: Throw Out These Pregnancy, Ovulation and UTI Tests - The Messenger
FDA Warns: Throw Out These Pregnancy, Ovulation and UTI Tests

Consumers who have already bought the tests should them away

Published |Updated
Shishira Sreenivas
The FDA has issued a warning against some tests manufactured by Universal Meditech, Inc. Catherine McQueen/Getty Images

People should steer clear of certain at-home pregnancy, ovulation and UTI tests manufactured by Universal Meditech, Inc. (UMI), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warned on Friday. 

The warning comes after the FDA couldn’t confirm the performance of UMI’s tests. This raised concerns regarding the accuracy, safety and effectiveness of some of the tests for consumers. 

According to a statement issued by the FDA, the California-based company, which manufactures and markets diagnostic medical devices, has notified the FDA that it has halted all operations and is “no longer providing support for its tests.”

The FDA is warning consumers to not use and throw out the following tests produced by UMI:

  • One Step Pregnancy Test 
  • DiagnosUS One Step Ovulation Test 
  • HealthyWiser UriTest 10 Parameter Reagent Test Strips for Urinalysis 
  • HealthyWiser UriTest UTI Test Strips 
  • HealthyWiser KetoFast Ketone Test Strips 
  • HealthyWiser pH-Aware pH Test Strips 
  • To Life hCG Pregnancy Urine Test 
  • Am I Pregnant Pregnancy Midstream Test 
  • DeTec hCG Pregnancy Urine Test 
  • PrestiBio Pregnancy Strips
  • PrestiBio Rapid Detection Pregnancy Test Midstream
  • PrestiBio Ovulation Strips
  • PrestiBio Urinalysis Test Strip 10 Parameters
  • PrestiBio Ketone Test Strips
  • PrestiBio Breast Milk Alcohol Test Strips

The FDA has pointed out that some of these tests have been sold online under different distributor names and might not identify UMI as the product manufacturer. 

Instead, consumers should check the products for the following brand names of at least four distributors that sold the tests online: AC&C Distribution, LLC; HealthyWiser; Home Health U.S., Inc. and Prestige Biotech, Inc.

It’s possible for other distributors to have sold the tests to consumers, too. 

UMI has only initiated a recall for the undistributed tests through its distributors. However, the company hasn’t yet issued a recall for the tests that have already been bought by consumers. 

If you have one or more of UMI’s flagged products on your shelves, the FDA recommends you immediately stop using the tests and throw away any unused products. 

Earlier this year in February, the FDA also recalled UMI’s COVID-19 rapid antigen tests that were distributed under the product name Skippack Medical Lab SARS-CoV-2 COVID-19 Tests.

At least 56,000 COVID-19 tests were recalled as they lacked authorization, clearance or approval from the FDA to be sold to consumers. 

If you have experienced any side effects from the listed tests or have had any issues regarding product quality, discuss it with your doctor. Users can also report issues to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting Program

In the meantime, for consumers still looking for results offered by these tests, the FDA recommends testing again with an alternative FDA-approved product. For issues or concerns regarding test accuracy, it’s best to discuss them with your healthcare provider.

