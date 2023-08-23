FDA Issues Stiff Warning Against ‘Sexual Enhancement’ Pills

Those gas station “erection-boosting” pills? Probably tainted, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warns.

The FDA alerted consumers of certain “sexual enhancement” and "male energy" products that contain hidden ingredients Tuesday. These deceptive products may cause serious side effects and pose “a significant health risk,’ the advisory read.

Six over-the-counter supplements were noted by the agency, many boasting colorful names such as BIG GUYS Extreme Power Male Energy, Round 2 and X MAX Triple Shot Energy Honey.

X MAX Triple Shot Energy Honey, sold on Amazon, promises — among other things — to delay ejaculation, provide “power” and increase “marital happiness.” The brand advertises herbal ingredients such as ginseng, royal jelly and organic honey.

However, the supplement allegedly contains tadalafil, the active ingredient found in the erectile dysfunction drug Cialis, per the FDA’s lab analysis. It was not mentioned on the ingredient label. Such FDA-approved substances are restricted to medical supervision as they can interact with other drugs in dangerous ways. Tadalafil, for example, is not to be mixed with some drugs used for high blood pressure.

BIG GUYS supplements, meanwhile, reportedly contained sildenafil, the active ingredient in Viagra.

The latest product category alert joins a long list of warnings — more than 400 sexual enhancement products to date.

“Consumers should use caution when considering purchasing these types of products,” read the FDA statement.

Sexual enhancement supplements generally claim a wide array of sexual and erection benefits. This can span “promoting” increased blood flow to the penis, “boosting” testosterone, “strengthening” stamina and serving as an aphrodisiac.

Most proclaim herbal ingredients, appealing to consumers’ increasing interest in “natural” products, which they might believe are better or safer. However, “natural” does not ensure safety. Not to mention, it’s unlikely such offerings boast clinical studies attesting to their efficacy.

The FDA does not approve supplements for efficacy or proper labeling before being sold on the open market. However, it is illegal to knowingly sell unsafe or deceptively marketed products.

The agency, with limited bandwidth, cannot monitor all the items promising health benefits, nor test for all harmful hidden ingredients. This leaves customers with one guiding principle: buy at your own risk.

Still, the FDA laments that retailers do not take more precautions to protect consumers. “It is clear from the results of our decade of testing that retailers and distributors, including online marketplaces, do not effectively prevent these types of potentially harmful products from being sold to consumers,” noted the FDA.

Many of these problematic supplements are available on Amazon, a retailer that has long received the ire of the FDA the FDA. In 2021, the the agency issued an untitled letter to notify Amazon about its distribution of sexual enhancement products in violation of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. The FDA said it repeatedly finds “potentially dangerous” products on the website.

The FDA encourages consumers to report any adverse events to its MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program so the agency can take action regarding any further unsafe products.