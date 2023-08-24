FDA Warns Eye Drops Bought Online Could Have Bacteria, Fungus

Using illegal eye drops bought online could lead to a potentially deadly fungal or bacterial infection, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warns.

According to a statement Tuesday,Dr. Berne’s MSM Drops 5% Solution and LightEyez MSM Eye Drops are both at risk for fungal and bacterial contamination.

The FDA says these products are being sold on online retailers without approval. The contain a chemical called methylsulfonylmethane, or MSM. MSM is not allowed to be used in any eye drop on the market, according to the agency.

Dr. Berne has complied with the FDA and issued a voluntary recall, but LightEyez has not responded to the agency’s notice..

No injuries have been linked to use of these eye drops.

In the Dr. Berne eye drops, the FDA found species of Bacillus bacteria and Exophiala fungi, and in the LightEyez drops, they found species of Pseudomonas, Mycobacterium, Mycolicibacterium, and Methylorubrum bacteria. All of these microbes can cause serious illness in humans.

The FDA advises that anyone who bought these eye drops immediately get rid of them, as use of contaminated eye drops can cause eye infections, which may result in vision loss, and may even progress to a life-threatening infection.

Contaminated eye drops caused several people to go blind and killed one earlier this year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.