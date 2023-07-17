FDA Approves Shot to Prevent RSV in Infants, Children

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a new drug to prevent respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) on Monday.

Beyfortus, developed jointly by the European pharma giants Sanofi and AstraZeneca (AZ), is the third drug to receive FDA approval to fight the common virus that is most devastating to infants and young children. The injection will be made available to children 24 months old or younger.

It will be reviewed by a Centers for Disease Control (CDC) panel on August 3, and they will vote on whether the drug will be recommended to prevent infections.

A newborn baby Getty Images

The virus gained notoriety last year, when a surge rampaged across the country. It disrupted the start of the school year, with many facilities forced to close due to outbreaks – harkening back to the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“RSV can cause serious disease in infants and some children and results in a large number of emergency department and physician office visits each year,” John Farley, M.D., who oversees infectious disease drug approvals at the FDA, said in a statement.

He continued: “Today’s approval addresses the great need for products to help reduce the impact of RSV disease on children, families and the health care system.”

The virus emerges during the typical “flu season” each year – during the fall and winter months. It is responsible for around 2% of deaths of children under 5 across the world. The CDC reports up to 300 RSV deaths among young children in the U.S. each year.

The drug is a monoclonal antibody, meaning it exposes the body to synthetic RSV proteins to prepare the immune system to fight the real virus. The shot is injected into the arm, leg or buttocks of a baby, at the start of flu season to prevent infection and limit potential symptoms. It is similar to a vaccine.

In clinical trials, premature babies that received the drug were 76% less likely to suffer an infection. Protecting these children is especially important as they suffer an increased risk of severe complications.

Side effects were limited in clinical trials, but included a rash on the injection site in some infants.

“Today’s approval marks an unprecedented moment for protecting infant health in the U.S., following an RSV season that took a record toll on infants, their families, and the U.S. healthcare system,” Thomas Triomphe, executive vice president of vaccines at Sanofi, said in a statement, “Beyfortus is the only monoclonal antibody approved for passive immunization to provide safe and effective protection for all infants during their first RSV season..”

If approved by the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which is made up of independent, unaffiliated doctors and scientists, it will be sent to newly appointed director Mandy Cohen, M.D. After her approval, Sanofir and AZ will be able to roll it out across the country.

The panel will also vote on whether Beyfortus should be added to the federal government’s Vaccine for Children program. If so, the federal government will cover costs associated with it for children without health insurance.

“Beyfortus represents an opportunity for a paradigm-shift in preventing serious respiratory disease due to RSV across a broad infant population in the U.S. The science that Beyfortus is built on demonstrates AstraZeneca’s continued leadership in addressing the needs of the most vulnerable populations and reducing the burden on healthcare systems,” Iskra Reic, executive vice president for vaccine and immune therapies at AstraZeneca, said in a statement.

European regulators approved Beyfortus in November.