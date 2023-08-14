FDA Approves Pfizer Drug for Deadly Blood Cancer

Pfizer has received Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its new medication to treat a deadly blood cancer.

Elranatamab, which will be sold under the name Elrexfio, received accelerated FDA approval Monday to treat multiple myeloma in adult patients who had already undergone four previous lines of treatment.

Multiple myeloma is a cancer of the white blood cells — which are themselves responsible for protecting the body from disease. The disease begins in a person’s bone marrow before eventually spreading into healthier cells.

The American Cancer Society reports that 35,730 new cases of the cancer will be recorded each year in the United States. The disease is responsible for around 13,000 deaths each year.

For a phase 2 clinical trial, Pfizer recruited 123 participants, including 97 who had previously tried four other lines of therapy for their condition. Among the group, 58% of patients either saw their cancer go into remission or had a significant reduction in cancerous cells in their bodies.

The drug, a weekly infusion, showed positive responses around 1.2 months after treatment began. After 24 weeks of treatment, patients were then moved to a bi-weekly infusion. Among participants who had initial positive results with the medication, 82% maintained the response for at least nine months.

“Most multiple myeloma patients will experience relapse or resistance of their disease to treatment, often facing increased symptom burden and lowering their chance of surviving longer with each attempted line of therapy,” Ajay Nooka, MD, MPH, who oversees multiple myeloma research at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, and led the research, said in a statement.

Elrexfio is a B cell maturation antigen, which works by targeting cancer cells and preventing them from proliferating in the body. In trials, the most common side effects experienced by patients included fatigue, diarrhea, muscle or bone pain, coughs, nausea and fever.

The medicine’s label also notes liver problems and low blood cell counts as other potential complications of the drug.

The drug received the regulatory green light under the FDA’s accelerated drug pathway. This means that Pfizer will have to conduct phase 3 trials while the drug has already been approved in order to keep it on the market.

This pathway is used for drugs that have been deemed promising for patients who have few other options for treatment. Phase 3 trials could take years, and the FDA hopes making the drug available now will help patients with multiple myeloma in the meanwhile.

Johnson & Johnson’s new multiple myeloma drug Talvey received the same approval on Friday.