FDA Approves Ebola Vaccine for Children 12 and Older - The Messenger
FDA Approves Ebola Vaccine for Children 12 and Older

The vaccine has been approved for adults since 2019

Published |Updated
Sarah Braner
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the first-ever vaccine for ebola in teens.

Ervebo, made by Merck, was greenlit for use in adults in 2019. Now, the agency has extended its use to children as young as 12. 

Ervebo is a live vaccine that uses a harmless virus to deliver a gene from the Zaire ebolavirus. It is impossible to become infected with Ebola from the vaccine. The duration of protection is unknown, and it does not protect against the other three subtypes of the virus.

The vaccine was first approved based on a study conducted in Guinea during the 2014-2016 outbreak that killed more than 11,000 people in West Africa. The participants were first and second-hand contacts of people with confirmed Ebola disease. 

They were either vaccinated immediately after confirming contact with an infected person, or after a 21-day “delay” period. 

A close-up view of a vaccination of a male toddler in the hospital ward
The FDA approved the ebola vaccine in children 12 and older.Karl Tapales/Getty Images

Everbo was found to be 100% effective in preventing Ebola disease in people who received the shot within 10 days of exposure to the virus. However, doctors noted the epidemic was already winding down during the study period, meaning it is unclear how many illnesses the shot actually prevented.

Ebola outbreaks are thought to start from a natural spillover event from an animal, like a fruit bat, to a person. It is highly contagious, and it spreads from person to person by unprotected contact with an infected person’s bodily fluids, like blood or vomit. 

Symptoms include fever, pain, vomiting, diarrhea, and internal and external bleeding. The average case fatality rate, or the proportion of people with a disease who die from it, for Ebola is about 50%.

In 2022, there were three outbreaks in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, infecting 170 people and killing 61. There have been no cases in the United States since the 2014-2016 outbreak. During that time, 11 people were treated in the US, including nine healthcare workers who contracted it in Africa and two nurses that treated them. Two of these people died.

The shots are unlikely to be widely distributed in the US. That said, leading officials have shown interest in having ebola vaccines on hand to add to the nation’s stockpile in case of a domestic outbreak.

