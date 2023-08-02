Fauci Replacement Tapped: Alabama Doctor to Oversee NIAID - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | How Donald Trump’s Indictment Could Backfire on Joe Biden

Fauci Replacement Tapped: Alabama Doctor to Oversee NIAID

The polarizing career of Dr. Fauci came to an end last year

Published |Updated
Mansur Shaheen
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
NIH selects Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious DiseasesUAB/Lexi Coon

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has selected its replacement for Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Jeanne Marrazzo, M.D, who leads the division of infectious diseases at the University of Alabama, Birmingham, has been selected by Lawrence Tabak, Ph.D., acting NIH director, to lead the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID).

“Dr. Marrazzo brings a wealth of leadership experience from leading international clinical trials and translational research, managing a complex organizational budget that includes research funding and mentoring trainees in all stages of professional development,” Dr. Tabak said in a statement Wednesday.

Her background includes research into female reproduction and the science of the human microbiome. She has also worked in HIV prevention.

Read More

Dr. Fauci retired at the end of 2022. He had led NIAID since 1984. The physician became  a popular yet controversial figure during the COVID-19 pandemic, as he clashed with former President Donald Trump on the response to the virus’s outbreak.

He also emerged as a controversial figure decades earlier, during the AIDS epidemic when many in the gay community accused Dr. Fauci and other national health leaders of negligence.

Dr. Marrazzo will oversee her institute's budget of $6.3 billion — or around 13% of the NIH’s total budget of $47.8.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Health.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.