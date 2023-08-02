Fauci Replacement Tapped: Alabama Doctor to Oversee NIAID

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has selected its replacement for Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Jeanne Marrazzo, M.D, who leads the division of infectious diseases at the University of Alabama, Birmingham, has been selected by Lawrence Tabak, Ph.D., acting NIH director, to lead the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID).
“Dr. Marrazzo brings a wealth of leadership experience from leading international clinical trials and translational research, managing a complex organizational budget that includes research funding and mentoring trainees in all stages of professional development,” Dr. Tabak said in a statement Wednesday.
Her background includes research into female reproduction and the science of the human microbiome. She has also worked in HIV prevention.
Dr. Fauci retired at the end of 2022. He had led NIAID since 1984. The physician became a popular yet controversial figure during the COVID-19 pandemic, as he clashed with former President Donald Trump on the response to the virus’s outbreak.
He also emerged as a controversial figure decades earlier, during the AIDS epidemic when many in the gay community accused Dr. Fauci and other national health leaders of negligence.
Dr. Marrazzo will oversee her institute's budget of $6.3 billion — or around 13% of the NIH’s total budget of $47.8.
