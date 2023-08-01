Family of Black Woman Who Had Tissue Secretly Harvested Settles With Company That Makes Money Cloning Her Cells

The family of the woman known as the “Mother of Modern Medicine” has settled on compensation for their relative’s contribution to science.

Henrietta Lacks was a Black woman who was treated for cervical cancer at John Hopkins University in 1951. Her cells were unknowingly gathered and studied by doctors at the Baltimore, Maryland, school.

Research on her cells proved to be groundbreaking. While cells usually die after a period of time, Lacks’ kept reproducing and became known as HeLa cells. Lacks passed away from cervical cancer in 1951, but her cells have been used to develop the polio vaccine, HIV/AIDS treatment, and the COVID-19 vaccine.

While Johns Hopkins’ never profited off of the finding, some biotechnology companies did, including Thermo Fisher Scientific, a Massachusetts based company that supplies medical products to laboratories and clinics worldwide.

Lacks’ family argued that she was never compensated for her medical contribution, and cited racism in American health care for the way research on her cells was performed.

Henrietta Lacks' family settled a lawsuit with Thermo Fisher on Monday. The company did not immediately reply to a request for comment from The Messenger.

Prominent Civil Rights Lawyer Benjamin Crump, an advocate for police violence against African Americans, and attorney Chris Seeger represent the family.

"Members of the family of Henrietta Lacks and Thermo Fisher have agreed to settle the litigation filed by Henrietta Lacks' Estate, in the U.S. District Court in Baltimore. The terms of the agreement will be confidential. The parties are pleased that they were able to find a way to resolve this matter outside of court and will have no further comment about the settlement" Crump and Seeger said through a joint statement Tuesday.

Lacks' cells were studied as the first immortalized human cell line, which is still used for research today.

In October 2021, her family filed a lawsuit against Thermo Fisher, arguing that they used her cells without consent from her or her family and demanded compensation.

The company argued that years had passed and no laws against using her cells for research. Thermo Fisher Scientific was not immediately available for comment.

The attorneys and Lacks’ family members are expected to hold a press conference in Baltimore Tuesday, which would have been Lacks' 103rd birthday.