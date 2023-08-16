Extreme Heat Could Lead to Memory Loss, Confusion: Study

As record-breaking high temperatures across the United States become a frequent occurrence, a new study finds extreme heat can worsen memory loss and confusion, especially among older Black residents from disadvantaged neighborhoods.

“Our research finds that cumulative exposure to extreme heat can undermine cognitive health, but it does so unequally across the population,” lead author Eunyoung Choi, Ph.D., a postdoctoral associate at the New York University School of Global Public Health said in a statement.

Extreme heat is a major public health issue and is defined as a series of unusually hot days that far exceed average heat or humidity temperatures, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It can have detrimental health effects for at-risk individuals, especially children and older adults.

The study, published Tuesday in the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health, was conducted over 12 years from 2006 to 2018 and assessed the cognitive function of nearly 9,500 Americans aged 52 or older. The researchers focused on their socioeconomic statuses as well as the total number of days they were exposed to extreme heat.

Researchers found that exposure to extreme heat accelerated declines in cognitive function — defined by the CDC as the gradual loss or decline of thinking skills, memory, confusion and decision-making ability — for those living in low-income neighborhoods, especially Black older adults.

However, the same health effects weren’t observed for residents in well-to-do neighborhoods or non-white or older Hispanic adults.

The researchers believe systemic racism that stems from historical discrimination against Black individuals might have something to do with this.

According to research, this phenomenon is often referred to as “weathering.” It’s a term that was coined in the 1990s to describe the theory that the early onset of health problems and other setbacks Black people often face was due to racism and other forms of socio-political marginalization they are subjected to.

“One possible explanation for this pattern of findings is that Black older adults may have disproportionately experienced systemic disadvantages throughout their lives due to structural racism, segregation, and other discriminatory policies, all of which may affect cognitive reserve,” Virginia W. Chang, M.D., Ph.D., and associate professor for the Department of Population Health at NYU School of Medicine, said in a statement.

Mayo Clinic describes cognitive reserve as the agility of a person’s brain. In other words, it’s your brain’s ability to think quickly and solve problems as it adapts to age-related changes and diseases. Factors that influence cognitive reserve include brain size, neuron count, natural intelligence, overall life experience, education, and occupation.

As for the possible causes behind the widening heat-related disparities, access to a variety of cooling resources that help to properly cool off within different neighborhoods might also play a role, the researchers explained. This can include hydration stations, shaded walkways, public buildings and pools.

“Affluent neighborhoods tend to have resources that can help in a heat wave—things like well-maintained green spaces, air conditioning and cooling centers. In disadvantaged neighborhoods, these resources may not exist,” Haena Lee, Ph.D., study co-author and assistant professor of sociology at Sungkyunkwan University, South Korea, said in a statement.

On the contrary, people living in low-income and disadvantaged neighborhoods had higher odds of experiencing chronic stress and greater social isolation.

On top of this, the residents had lower access to specialized services for brain health, like access to a neurologist or mental health experts which “could also be contributing to this disparity,” Dr. Lee explained.

According to the Mayo Clinic, warning signs for cognitive decline over time could look like forgetting things more often, missing social appointments, difficulty following a conversation, having poor judgment or difficulty making decisions among other symptoms. It can also increase a person’s odds of dementia linked to Alzheimer's disease or other brain disorders.

Heat-related illnesses are often preventable through certain public health measures, like cooling centers, easily accessible water fountains or bottle-filling stations. Despite this, the CDC reports that extreme heat kills as many as 600 people each year. And according to the National Weather Service, it claims more lives than other environmental hazards such as hurricanes, tornadoes and lightning combined in the U.S.

With news that July was the hottest month ever recorded, the researchers hope that the study’s concerning data galvanize local authorities and health officials to make substantial policy changes to lower the growing health risks and casualties from extreme heat, especially for at-risk communities.

“Extreme heat is a serious public health threat, and in the context of climate change, we need to focus on supporting at-risk groups in order to build resilient communities,” Dr. Choi said.