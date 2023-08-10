Experts Warn: Think Twice Before Getting That Kim Kardashian Scan

Kim Kardashian made headlines earlier this week when she shared with her 363 million Instagram followers that she had recently undergone what she called a “life saving” scan at California-based wellness company, Prenuvo.

Whole-body scans have been trending among celebrities — Real Housewife Kim Richards also plugged her Prenuvo scan on Wednesday — but medical experts say there are a number of things people thinking of undergoing these imaging exams need to consider first.

Boutique imaging facilities, like Prenuvo, offering what they tout as preventative whole-body scans have begun to pop up throughout the country in recent years. Claiming that their products offer consumers a proactive opportunity to take control of their health, these often celebrity-endorsed companies offer head-to-toe imaging exams said to be able to detect hundreds of diseases before symptoms emerge.

Prenuvo office Ben Gancsos/Prenuvo

Prenuvo — which received financial backing from Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber — offers whole-body preventative magnetic resonance imaging, or MRI, exams without a physician’s order.

Prenuvo claims that their precision MRI technology can detect over 500 conditions and that their scans result in a “lifesaving diagnosis” for one in every 20 of its patients.

The Prenuvo MRI machine Ben Gancsos/Prenuvo

Kardashian is hardly the first celebrity to endorse these boutique imaging companies — the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan is well versed in using medical imaging technology to prove a point; in the early 2000s, cameras followed Kardashian as she underwent an X-ray of her butt to prove to America that it was, in fact, real. And more recently her sisters, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, each underwent a single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) scan of their brains to visualize how anxiety and trauma had affected the physiologic makeup of their mind.

Although these imaging exams are legitimate tools utilized every day in the medical field, their use is most often guided by a licensed medical professional. Companies like Prenuvo do not require that patients have a physician’s order to complete one of their scans.

Basically, if you can pay, you can play.

However, many medical experts would advise against it. The Messenger talked to some of those experts to get a better understanding of what someone should consider before following the medical advice of celebrities and influencers.

The price

Prices for these self-prescribed exams range, but they are not what the average American would likely describe as affordable. The whole-body scan Kardashian completed costs $2,500, while a scan of the torso alone has a price tag of $999, according to Prenuvo’s website. Those prices do not include follow-up visits with practitioners to further evaluate any findings uncovered during the imaging exam.

And no, they do not accept insurance. That’ll be cash or credit, please.

Safety concerns related to MRI scans

MRI scans are, for the most part, very safe. Tens of thousands of them are conducted across the U.S. every day, very few of them ever resulting in patient harm. Although no one should be afraid of undergoing an MRI, they do need to be aware of some of the safety risks associated with the exam because not everyone is a candidate.

“While MRI doesn’t use ionizing radiation like X-rays or CT scans, that’s not the same as being ‘risk-free’,” MRI safety expert and senior vice president of RAD-Planning Tobias Gilk, MRSO, MRSE, tells The Messenger.

MRI machines use a very powerful magnet to image the internal anatomy of patients. With that comes a strong magnetic field that can turn nearby metallic objects into projectiles; if these items go undetected prior to entering an MRI suite, they have the potential to hurt anyone in the room. There have been numerous projectile-related MRI accidents reported this year already, some of them deadly.

There are precautions put in place to prevent these incidents from occurring, but they are not without fault.

Prior to undergoing an MRI, patients are required to complete a thorough questionnaire about previous surgeries, the presence of implanted medical devices (pacemakers, aneurysm clips, etc.), and foreign metallic bodies. That’s because the powerful magnetic field of an MRI can cause these devices to malfunction or move, which could cause serious harm to patients.

Gilk recommends that anyone planning to complete an MRI do their homework first. He says that people need to make sure that any facility offering MRI scans should have a certified Magnetic Resonance Safety Officer and Magnetic Resonance Medical Director — a technologist and doctor well versed in MRI safety — on staff.

“There needs to be a recognition, slick celebrity marketing notwithstanding, that getting an MRI isn’t equivalent to a photo booth,” Gilk said. “There are MRI risks that these boutique providers must be aware of and manage on par with the way hospitals do.”

Kim Kardashian with the Prenuvo machine. Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Cost aside, can the scan help you be healthier?

It is understandable why someone might consider paying out of pocket to get a whole-body scan that promises to assuage any anxiety related to having potential underlying health issues. And being proactive about health is most certainly a smart move, but many medical experts advise against using boutique scans as a crystal ball of sorts to cut through the red tape of healthcare processes.

In April, the American College of Radiology (ACR), a prominent organization that represents more than 40,000 radiologists in the U.S., released a statement decrying companies’ claims that boutique whole-body MRIs benefit patients, citing a lack of scientific evidence.

The ACR stated that they did not believe that there was “sufficient evidence to justify recommending total body screening for patients with no clinical symptoms, risk factors or a family history suggesting underlying disease or serious injury.”

“In addition, the ACR is concerned that such procedures will lead to the identification of numerous non-specific findings that will not ultimately improve patients' health but will result in unnecessary follow-up testing and procedures, as well as significant expense,” the statement reads.

And they aren’t the only ones who aren’t sold – the Food and Drug Administration also agrees that celebrity-endorsed imaging is not backed by “scientific evidence demonstrating that whole-body scanning of individuals without symptoms provides more benefit than harm to people being screened.”

Doctors on Twitter recently had a slightly less formal way of denouncing Kardashian’s post about her exam. Vinay Prasad, M.D., a hematologist-oncologist and professor in the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics at the University of California San Francisco, called scanning asymptomatic people “a total scam,” later labeling it as “predatory” in the same tweet.