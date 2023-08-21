Experts ‘Concerned’ Over New COVID-19 Strain: Former FDA Chief Says

Some leading virologists are concerned about a new COVID-19 strain that is now circulating in the United States, according to a former chief of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“I've talked to a number of virologists who are usually pretty staid, and they're pretty concerned about this,” Scott Gottlieb, M.D., who served as FDA commissioner in the Trump Administration, told CBS’ Face the Nation over the weekend.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating the new variant, referred to as BA.2.86, after reports of four cases in Michigan. It was first detected by a lab at the University of Michigan and logged in a global virus information database.

“CDC is tracking a new lineage of the virus that causes COVID-19. This lineage is named BA.2.86, and has been detected in the United States, Denmark and Israel. CDC is gathering more information and will share more about this lineage as we learn it,” it wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, on August 17th.

“Certainly, at this point, it doesn't appear more pathogenic so it doesn't appear to be more dangerous, but it may be more transmissible than the strains that are circulating now. And in that case, it could overtake them. It's too early to know,” Dr. Gottlieb, who is now on the board of Pfizer, continued.

Scott Gottlieb, Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccination Zach Gibson/Getty Images; Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Pfizer manufactures the most commonly used COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S., and plans to roll out a new booster ahead of flu season this fall. It also manufactures Paxlovid, a popular antiviral made to combat COVID.

Not much is known about the Omicron-descended variant, which the World Health Organization (WHO) has classified as a “variant under monitoring.”

Cases have risen in the past few weeks, and Pfizer is preparing to launch an updated booster, They say that it is effective against Eris, another new emerging variant, in mice. Moderna is also planning on releasing an updated booster, and they also say theirs is effective against Eris and Fornax, another budding strain.

“I think we have to have a lot of humility around this virus,” Dr. Gottlieb said. “There's a lot we don't understand and it's continuing to surprise us, as it is with this BA.2.86 mutation, but this does look like it's going to be a flu-like paradigm where there's going to be new variants that emerge each year.”

However, Dr. Gottlieb says that people should wait to get their annual flu vaccines ahead of the season, citing low levels of circulating flu virus right now.

“I think people should wait. I think that, you know, mid-September is probably a good time to get it. There's very little flu right now,” he added.