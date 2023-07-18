Expert Tips for Staying Safe — and Cool — During Extreme Heat

Heat waves are already in effect and spreading throughout the southwest. Last week, Phoenix saw highs of 110 degrees Fahrenheit, prompting public health official warnings.

It’s only just July, so expect more to come in the following weeks.

Extreme heat poses significant health risks, and in severe cases, can be life-threatening. The CDC reports that more than 700 adults in the United States die from heat-related illnesses every year.

People are at risk of heat-related illnesses, such as heat exhaustion or heat stroke, when the body's temperature rises faster than it can cool itself down.

“While our bodies normally stay cool by sweating, this may not be enough during periods of extreme heat,” Gregory Wellenius, director of the Center for Climate and Health at Boston University, told The Messenger in an email.

How can you and your loved ones keep safe when temperatures soar? Hydration, protection and awareness are the key areas to keep in mind, says Elena Zamora, M.D., assistant professor of family medicine at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston.

Below, experts share their advice:

Be aware, stay informed

It’s sometimes hard to stay focused in the summer when we're happy to be on vacation or so busy with activities that we fail to pay attention to temperature spikes. Zamora advises checking local news reports or the Weather Channel for heat advisories and any recommendations they might have.

Be on high alert should your normal routine change for the day, adds Zamora. Maybe you weren’t supposed to drive your child to daycare that day or you stopped to run an errand. “It's really important that we are constantly mindful of just looking in the backseat, making sure there's no one else there. It's not enough to leave the windows cracked.”

Schedule outdoor activities wisely

Try to schedule outdoor time during the morning or evening, when the temperatures have cooled a little. If you are outside during peak hours, limit strenuous activities.

Zamora adds that it might not be enough to avoid the sun during traditional peak hours (which vary) as some areas can be over 90 degrees Fahrenheit starting at 9 a.m.

Dress appropriately

When the air starts sizzling, you might want to reconsider your wardrobe. The CDC recommends light-colored, loose-fitting clothing. Cool, breathable fabrics like cotton and linen are a good choice.

In addition, people should wear sun-protective gear. Think wide-brimmed hats, visors, and sunglasses when outdoors.

Apply (and then-re-apply) sunscreen

Don’t skimp on the broad-spectrum sunscreen, and be sure to re-apply every two hours, advises Julia Tzu, M.D., founder of Wall Street Dermatology and a member of the American Academy of Dermatology.

“It's not necessarily heat per se that necessitates the usage of sun protection, but rather the UV index,” says Tzu. For high UV index situations, SPF 50 and above is your best bet.

Hydrate responsibly

Ensure you have an adequate supply of clean drinking water, whether at home or if you’re out and about. Even if you’re just going for a short walk, bring along a bottle of water.

Zamora suggests two to three eight-ounce drinks for every hour that you’re in the sun. But, she warns, don’t overdo it, as you could run the risk of over-drinking. “If you feel like you're constantly drinking water, like you just cannot get adequate hydration, that would be a good time to go inside.” This advice is particularly relevant to those with specific health conditions like heart failure, who shouldn’t drink excessive amounts of water.

What about other beverages? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises Americans to limit alcoholic drinks and extremely sugary drinks since they tend to dehydrate. Also, surprisingly, very cold drinks aren’t recommended since they could cause stomach cramps.

Spot the symptoms

Signs of heat-related illnesses can include dizziness, nausea, muscle cramps, fatigue, headaches and passing out. When it comes to heat exhaustion, the CDC recommends individuals move to a cooler place, sip water, and apply cool or wet cloths to their body.

Should an individual experience more severe symptoms, such as a high body temperature (above 103 degrees Fahrenheit), confusion or a strong pulse, they should seek medical attention immediately.

Signs of severe heat stroke may include confusion, seizures or a pale, cold appearance. These people need to go to the hospital right away.

If you are outside during severe heat, check in with yourself. “It's a really good idea to pay attention to what your body's telling you,” says Zamora.

Be sure to notice how loved ones are reacting as well: Do they have any leg cramps or a flushed appearance? Do you notice someone’s not sweating when they probably should be? “Be mindful to check in with those around you.”

Children are especially vulnerable during heat waves. Getty Images

Watch out for vulnerable groups

Children, babies, and the elderly are especially vulnerable during the summer. These are populations whose symptoms might look a little different, be more sensitive to extreme heat, and who might not necessarily be able to express when they feel overheated.

Candice W. Jones, M.D., a spokesperson for the American Academy of Pediatrics, says that babies’ skin, especially those under the age of six months, lack the melanin necessary for sun protection. “Keeping an infant out of direct sunlight is important,” advises Jones.

Younger children might not always communicate their distress — or realize they’re overheating. Keep a lookout for signs such as excessive sweating, red hot skin, sleepiness, irritability and vomiting.

The elderly, meanwhile, might not be drinking enough water, adds Zamora. They might require additional hydration, particularly if they’re on medications that cause them to urinate frequently.

Older adults, many of whom are already frail, might show signs of fatigue or complain of a headache when experiencing heat exhaustion. If they’re suffering from nausea or cramping, Zamora suggests removing clothing, putting ice packs on the body, and gently pushing fluids. “Most importantly, people showing signs of heat-related illnesses need to be removed from the heat.”

What if you don’t have AC?

Not everyone has access to an air conditioner, but Zamora notes that fans can be very effective. If someone shows signs of dehydration, bring them indoors and apply cold water to the fan. The cooling mist can help hydrate those at risk of overheating.

You can also consider visiting a local library or other public areas that serve as air-conditioned cooling centers.

Don't forget your furry friends

Pets are also in danger of overheating, with symptoms spanning excessive panting or difficulty breathing, increased heart rate and weakness.

Lori Bierbrier, a veterinarian and senior medical director of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) Community Medicine, says pets should be moved to a cooler space (like an air-conditioned room) and, if possible, placed by a fan blowing on their body. Also give them fresh, cold water.

On the more extreme end, pets can experience seizures, bloody diarrhea, and vomiting along with an elevated body temperature of over 104 degrees Fahrenheit. If a pet suffers from excessive panting coupled with collapse or neurologic impairment, try to cool them down and seek professional veterinary medical help.

While it’s recommended to keep pets in shady, cool areas, Fido might need a walk. If you’re going outside, remember to check the concrete sidewalk lest a pet end up with burned paws. “Place a hand on the surface of the pavement for 10 seconds,” says Bierbrier. "If the pavement is too hot for your hand, then it’s too hot for your pets’ paws.”