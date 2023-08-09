Exercise Apps Improve Healthcare Workers’ Mental Health, But There’s a Catch

Free access to exercise apps for healthcare workers can improve their mental health — that is, if they utilize them.

Research out of the University of British Columbia (UBC) found that healthcare workers who consistently used the apps over a 12 week period showed significant improvement in their reported depressive symptoms.

These changes were most notable in those who exercised for an average of 80 minutes every week — or just 20 minutes four days per week.

However, researchers noted, adherence to the program for the full 12 weeks was just over 20%.

Based on these findings, the authors of the study suggested that something as simple as offering healthcare workers free access to at-home workouts could be a promising step forward in combating the deteriorating mental health of many employed in the field.

“Attention to occupational influences (e.g. work hours, contractual demands) is necessary to protect the workforce from loss of experienced [healthcare workers],” study author Vincent Gosselin-Boucher, a postdoctoral fellow at UBC’s school of kinesiology, said in a statement. “Behavioral approaches, including exercise, are well-evidenced as primary stand-alone strategies for the prevention and treatment of depressive symptoms.”

For the study, researchers divided 288 people into two groups: one provided with free access to a suite of at-home workouts (including yoga, cardio, and strength training) and one that was not. Those who were given access to the app were asked to complete a series of four 20-minute workouts each week.

Prior to the start of the study, each participant completed a baseline survey that measured different aspects of their activity levels and overall mental health. Once the 12-week trial started, their progress was monitored every two weeks. Progress was measured based on factors like reported symptoms of depression and burnout, and the amount of sick days taken during the study period.

The effects of exercising consistently were notable. A significant reduction in depressive symptoms were observed in those who completed the recommended 80 minutes of weekly workouts. Burnout symptoms, like cynicism and emotional exhaustion, improved in the exercise group, and there was also a decrease in sick days among the group.

The benefits were clear in those who complied with researchers’ recommendations. But therein lies the problem – adherence.

According to the data, 54.9% of people in the exercise group completed 80 minutes of workouts for at least the first two weeks.

But by week 12, that figure dipped to 23.2% compliance. Overall, improvements in multiple measures of mental health improved in the exercise group, but the ones who adhered to the recommended 80 minutes of exercise a week enjoyed the most pronounced benefits.

“The challenge at the individual level, then, is to determine not only for whom providing free apps is effective in promoting new engagement and maintenance of exercise, but also who—based on demographics and baseline characteristics—needs additional behavioral (e.g. health coaches trained in motivational interviewing to increase exercise levels) or psychological (e.g. psychiatric and/or psychological professionals) supports,” the authors wrote.

To put another way, there needs to be a way to figure out the most effective way of providing beneficial resources (like exercise apps) to groups of people with diverse needs and opinions.

Many of the unique occupational stresses healthcare workers deal with – for instance the physical nature of their jobs, exposure to disease and chemicals, incidents involving death – put them at an increased risk for mental health problems.

The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated those stresses, resulting in spikes in rates of depression, anxiety and burnout among the profession. According to a survey from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , 93% of healthcare workers reported feeling stretched too thin in 2020.

And although exercise has clear and proven benefits for mental health, and has the potential to significantly improve the well-being of healthcare workers specifically, its merits are limited by a willingness to partake in it, the authors noted.

“While our findings underscore the potential of low-barrier interventions like offering exercise apps, we also have to figure out and address factors that prevent healthcare workers from exercising,” Eli Puterman, Ph.D., an associate professor at UBC’s school of kinesiology, said in a study release. “Whether these are work-related stressors or other factors, we need to support healthcare workers on multiple fronts.”