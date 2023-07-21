Embattled Juul to Launch Device That Verifies Age in Bid to Appease Regulators

Juul Labs is launching a new electronic cigarette device that will not work until a person verifies their age via a mobile app.

The San Francisco-based company has submitted authorization to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) which includes “novel, data-driven technologies to restrict underage access,” it said in a statement.

Once valued at $15 billion, Juul was the biggest winner of the e-cigarette craze of the 2010s. The fruity and candy flavored pods combined with their sleek USB-shaped design that was easy to conceal from parents and teachers alike made them a favorite among teens.

However, Juul ended up also shouldering much of the blame for a rise in teen nicotine use. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study last year found 2.6 million U.S. middle school and high schoolers used e-cigarettes.

The noticeable rise among young people led to a crackdown on flavored nicotine from U.S. regulators. The FDA now requires nicotine manufacturers to receive pre-authorization from the agency to sell products. As part of the application, firms selling e-cigarettes must demonstrate how they will prevent their device from falling into the hands of people under age 21.

Juul’s application was rejected by the FDA in June 2022, effectively banning its products from the markets. A stay has remained on the ban for over a year, though, as the company appeals the decision, meaning their products are still available for purchase.

Now, in a bid to earn the necessary approval, Juul has introduced a new verification tool.

“Our company DNA is product innovation. With our next-generation platform, we have designed a technological solution for two public-health problems: improving adult-smoker switching from combustible cigarettes and restricting underage access to vapor products,” Kirk Phelps, chief product officer at Juul, said in a statement. “This is only the beginning of new tech being developed and refined for the U.S. market and abroad to eliminate combustible cigarettes and combat underage use.”

Dubbed the JUUL2System when it launched in the United Kingdom in 2021, the device requires consumers to use a web or phone application to verify their age before they are allowed to activate the device. On its website, the company says it may require smokers to show a state or federal ID to access their e-cigarette.

“Our next-generation vapor platform [Premarket Tobacco Product Application] is built on new technology that advances public-health objectives and compelling science that demonstrates a clear public-health benefit, as required to secure a marketing authorization. We look forward to engaging with FDA throughout the review process while we pursue this important harm-reduction opportunity,” Joe Murillo, Juul’s chief regulatory officer, said in a statement.

Experts say it is still too early to call this product a success. Janani Thapa, Ph.D., a health economics expert at the University of Georgia, told The Messenger: “There is no detail on the efficiency of the app in restricting underage use.”

Some experts are warning of the dangers of using these devices at any age. Earlier this week, the American Health Association called for more research into how the devices can damage a person’s heart, citing data showing e-cigarettes are as harmful as smoking more traditional ones.