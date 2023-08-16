 8-Year-Old Experiences Stroke

A family in Northern Ireland was shocked to learn that their daughter experienced a stroke.

Naomi Graham collapsed at a youth club in February. Her parents, Ruth and Gareth told the BBC she was not responding and one side of her face was not moving as she was being rushed to the hospital. Doctors told them it was a stroke, and according to the report, Naomihad a headache the night before the incident.

After three days in the hospital, Naomiwas dismissed and was in a much better condition.

A stroke happens when blood tissues in the brain are blocked by a blood clot or a broken blood vessel. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) says that stroke is one of the top 10 leading causes of death among children.

Between 1.3 to 5.4 out of 100,000 kids in the United States ages 6-11 experience a stroke, according to the NIH.

It can be hard to determine why each individual stroke occurs, however experts say that it could be linked to genetic causes, infection, carbon monoxide poisoning, or heart and circulatory system issues that arise young in life.

Newborns are the most vulnerable, along with older kids with sickle cell anemia, immune disorders, or blood clotting, according to a Philadelphia Children's Hospital report.

Symptoms in infants and children include seizures, loss of sleep, and the desire to use one side of their body to sleep. In children and teenagers, symptoms include trouble walking, seizures, issues with speech, headaches, paralysis on one side of the body, and dizziness.

Stroke treatment includes immediate care when doctors attempt to return blood to the brain, and long-term physical, occupational, and speech therapy, which may take weeks to months.