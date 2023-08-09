EG.5 COVID Subvariant Gaining Ground Fast — Now Accounts for 17% of Cases

A new subvariant of Omicron, called EG.5, has become the most dominant strain of COVID-19 currently spreading in the United States.

As of Monday, August 7, the EG.5 subvariant, also known as ‘Eris’, surpassed the XBB.1.16 variant as the most prevalent strain, and it now accounts for 17.3% of cases. With COVID hospitalizations on the rise – they are up more than 12% since the end of July – many are wondering whether this new subvariant should be cause for concern.

EG.5 is a sublineage of Omicron, meaning it is a direct descendant of Omicron. During the month of July, prevalence of the EG.5 variant grew by just over 5% globally (from 6.2% to 11.6%); in contrast, the majority of reported cases of the other COVID variants decreased at least slightly, according to data from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Does the EG.5 variant spread more easily?

At the time when the CDC data were recorded at the end of July, EG.5 was popping up in the Western Pacific region of the world most often. Less than two weeks later, the strain is now the most dominant of all the others in the U.S. and has spread to other parts of the world.

Despite this, the WHO does not have EG.5 listed as a variant of concern, but rather a variant that is being monitored. Variants being monitored do not pose a significant or imminent risk to public health.

Covid Home Test Getty Images

Likewise, despite its current dominance, experts have not indicated that Eris spreads more quickly. Instead, some attribute its spread to record heat that has caused people to stay indoors more often than they typically would during summer. Additionally, U.S. health officials, including the CDC, have not yet commented on the new variant.

Symptoms and severity of EG.5 infections

So far, it appears as though Eris is accompanied by the same symptoms as the most recent COVID strains – including cough, congestion, sore throat and fever. Additionally, reports of cases derived from EG.5 thus far suggest that the strain causes mild infections.

Will the updated boosters protect against EG.5?

In June, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommended that updated booster shots should target XBB variants, which were the most dominant at the time. Eris is a descendent of the first XBB variants that emerged, which means that there is the possibility that the new boosters could offer protection against it, some experts have signaled.

In an August 6 tweet, Eric Topol, M.D., founder and director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute in La Jolla, California, suggested that the updated vaccines should be effective against the new variant.

“The new COVID boosters … are closely aligned, should be [very] effective [versus] severe COVID, and are overdue,” he wrote.

Updated boosters from both Pfizer and Moderna are pending FDA authorization. The approval is expected to go through in early fall, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said during an investor call last week.