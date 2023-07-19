Eating Cleaning Ingredient Borax Is Latest Dangerous TikTok Trend

The viral TikTok health trends don't show any signs of slowing down — or being less puzzling: Borax, a cleaning agent compound, is now being used to address chronic joint pain.

TikTok users are consuming borax, usually by dissolving a spoonful in water or coffee, for joint pain issues. Some are also recommending the hazardous ingredient for vaginal issues and “detoxing.”

“I’m jumping on the borax train!” fans proclaim on the social media platform. Many tout borax as a “natural” supplement, presumably assuming everything natural is safe. But borax is not intended for human consumption, let alone as a health aid.

Borax is a powdery white naturally occurring mineral, also known as sodium borate, sodium tetraborate, or disodium tetraborate. It’s most commonly used as a cleaning or detergent ingredient. (Borax is not the same as boric acid; they are different formulations of the same boron compound.)

Borax, used as a washing detergent, is being popularized on TikTok. Wdaloz/Wikimedia

The mineral is not meant to be sprinkled in a morning cup of Joe, experts say. Ingesting borax in moderate or large quantities can have significant health consequences, including nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and, in more severe cases, kidney failure. Children are especially vulnerable, as just five grams of borax can be lethal if ingested, according to the Children’s Wisconsin Hospital.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) banned borax as a food additive.

Ryan Feldman is a clinical toxicologist at the Medical College of Wisconsin School of Pharmacy and host of The Poison Lab podcast. He told The Messenger that toxicologists refer to substances such as borax as “Christmas toxins” because overdoses can cause a person to vomit blue and green and their skin to turn red.

It's certainly not a harmless substance, cautioned Feldman, noting borax can be poisonous. “Trends regarding use of these kinds of things on TikTok have largely been pretty negative.”

Scientists and health professionals on social media have quickly denounced the trend.

“It is not worth risking organ damage just so you can try the latest asinine trend that’s sweeping TikTok,” registered dietitian Andy Miller exclaimed in a TikTok video. “I mean, I get y’all are trying to stay relevant, but your kidneys are useful.”

Miller’s clip included the hashtag #StupidWaysToDie.

Borax experimenters didn’t pull this inadvisable trend out of thin air. They were inspired by studies investigating whether boron, a chemical element of borax, could help treat health conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis. However, research is mostly inconclusive and borax has not been incorporated into medical guidelines.

"This is a dangerous spread of misinformation, with no scientifically proven health benefits," the Arthritis Foundation said in a statement.

Feldman said that non-credentialed social media users increasingly take partial truths and over-extrapolate benefits to various other products or areas. “In science, it's very important to consider the populations that are studied, how it was studied and if those studies have been replicated and shown the same results over time.”

Many people who try social media health trends are often looking for guidance outside of traditional medicine, sometimes due to frustration with the current U.S. healthcare system — or because of financial struggles. There also aren’t always cures for chronic health conditions, such as arthritis, which leaves desperate Americans willing to try “alternative” treatments.

But still, experts note they should exercise caution in believing everything they see in a compelling video.

“The people who are making these statements often have no liability and no responsibility to the person they're making the statements to,” said Felman, who advises people to check any potential remedy with their primary care provider.

Borax has become a social media darling in the last few years. The TikTok hashtag #borax now has more than 228 million views.

Starting in 2020, “laundry stripping,” which entails deep-cleaning linens with borax, went viral. Experts expressed caution then too: Borax should be handled carefully, preferably with protective gloves, as it can cause rashes and skin irritation.

