Early Cancer Detection Took Sharp Dive During Pandemic: Study

The number of cancer cases diagnosed fell in 2020, but researchers warn that doesn’t mean cancer itself is on the decline.

Researchers from the American Cancer Society found that cases of stage 1 cancer fell during the early months of the pandemic. However, this is more indicative of changes in the people getting screened for the disease, and that that more cases were being missed, doctors say.

Xuesong Han, M.D., the lead author of the study, said that “these findings likely reflect the time when individuals sought care or screening during the pandemic rather than a stage shift in cancer progression. More ongoing cancer surveillance with longer-term data is warranted to better understand the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Many people delayed elective procedures during the first COVID surge in part to comply with stay-at-home orders, in part because hospitals were overwhelmed, and in part due to a fear of infection.

According to the CDC, cancer deaths increased by almost 5% from 2018 to 2021.

A study from the American Cancer Society has found that monthly cancer diagnoses fell by half at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is the most comprehensive study of its kind to date, according to its authors.

Researchers, who published findings Tuesday in The Lancet Oncology, found that diagnoses fell the most for stage 1 cancers, meaning that more diagnoses were made in late-stage cancers than early stage ones.

Using data from the National Cancer Database, researchers found that out of 2,404,050 adults newly diagnosed with cancer from 2018 to 2020, 830,528 were diagnosed in 2018, 849,290 in 2019, and 724,232 in 2020. This marks about a 13% decrease from 2018 to 2020, and about a 15% decrease from 2019 to 2020.

Cancer diagnoses of all types fell “substantially” in March 2020, and while the trend held among most cancer types and sociodemographic groups, it was most visible in stage 1 cancers and in Hispanic people, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, the uninsured, and those living in underserved areas.

Before March 2020, there were about 70,000 new cases of cancer diagnosed per month, but in April, that number had fallen to 36,679 diagnoses. Diagnoses rebounded in June to about 62,500, but fell again in November and December to less than 60,000.

Compared to April of 2018, April 2020 saw a stage 1 cancer diagnosis rate fall by 59%, and by 30% for stage 4 cancers.

Stage 1 diagnoses fell by 17%, and stage 4 diagnoses fell by almost 10% between 2019 and 2020. These yearly decreases were most prominent in those older than 85 years old, men, those who are uninsured, adults younger than 65 years old with Medicare, and people living in the areas with the highest COVID-19 death rates.

Catching cancer early, by screening asymptomatic people or quickly diagnosing symptomatic people, is often key for increasing the odds of recovery. However, disparities in areas like socioeconomic status, insurance access, and lack of health literacy, can prevent people from getting the care they need.