E. Coli Outbreak Linked to Texas Public Pool Hospitalizes 4, Sickens 25

Up to 25 suspected cases of E. coli have been linked to a public pool in Central Texas, health authorities said Wednesday.

Four people have tested positive for the bacteria, and 21 others have reported symptoms after visiting Playdium Pool in the city of West in Texas, just outside of Waco.

According to authorities, the investigation is still ongoing, and a conclusion has not been reached. They say that the Playdium Pool has not failed any health inspections from the last five years, but these tests aren’t made to find E. coli.

The pool has been closed since August 7 as the investigation continues, the pool said on its Facebook page.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that about 265,000 infections of E. coli, about 3,600 hospitalizations and 30 deaths per year.

Symptoms of E. coli infection are stomach cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting. It can be treated by replacing fluids lost through diarrhea and vomiting, and antibiotics typically aren’t used due to a lack of evidence that they work. Most people recover on their own, but older adults and younger children are more at risk of serious disease.

Rarely, some strains of E. coli can cause hemolytic uremic syndrome, which is a serious complication that requires hospitalization to avoid kidney failure. M

E. coli is transmitted through poor hygiene and eating or drinking contaminated food or water. A press release from the CDC in 2013 says that fecal matter contamination in pools can spread E.coli. Infection can be prevented through preparing food properly, hand-washing, and not swallowing water from rivers, pools, or lakes.

“There has been no evidence of fecal contamination coming from our facility and…the water’s pH and chlorine levels are within acceptable ranges on multiple occasions,” a statement posted to the pool’s Facebook says. “For extra precautions we have been working around the clock cleaning and disinfecting our entire facility.”

Chlorine, a standard in pools across the U.S., is able to kill bacteria such as E. coli.

“We pride ourselves in providing a safe and fun environment for our community,” the statement continues.

According to the CDC, there were three notable outbreaks of E. coli in 2022; one from an unknown food source, one from frozen falafel, and one from ground beef.