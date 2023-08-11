Drug-Resistant Superbugs Involved in 600,000 Deaths Across Americas

More than a half-million people across North America and South America were killed by drug-resistant superbugs the year before the COVID-19 pandemic, with experts warning the situation will get worse.

Researchers from across the 35 countries included in the study gathered data from across both continents for their study, published Tuesday in The Lancet Regional Health-Americans. They tallied up 569,000 deaths across the two continents associated with the bacteria. At least 141,000 could be directly attributed to these bugs.

The leading culprits for deaths were the bacteria Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Klebsiella pneumoniae, Streptococcus pneumoniae, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, and Acinetobacter baumannii. Combined, they were associated with 452,00 deaths.

Antimicrobial resistance occurs when a bacteria becomes less susceptible to antimicrobial measures, such as antibiotics. Scientists have been sounding the alarm about this problem, citing decreasing numbers of effective antibiotics and “superbugs” that are resistant to virtually all existing responses.

Bacteria can become resistant to antimicrobials because humans overprescribe antibiotics, overuse of antibiotics in farming and fishing, not using antibiotics properly, and poor sanitation.



Phage therapy, or using viruses that kill a specific type of bacteria, has been gaining traction in response to growing antibiotic resistance among bacteria. Other possible solutions are amping up drug discovery efforts, revisiting old medicines that were thought to be obsolete, and combining already existing drugs.