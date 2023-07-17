Dogs Will Bite More as Climate Warms: Study
Like humans, our furry friends become impulsive and violent when its hottest
Climate change could be the reason why your dog is more bitey this summer, experts say.
Researchers at Harvard Medical School found that dog bites become more common on days that are hotter, sunnier and have lower air quality,
Dr. Clas Linnman, an assistant professor of physical medicine at Harvard and author of the study told The Harvard Gazette that dog’s brains are “impacted by these factors, and there is some evidence suggesting a change in striatal dopamine turnover with exposure to ozone.”
In effect, this means the hotter weather causes the animal’s brain to secrete more dopamine. The hormone is often associated with pleasurable feelings, however it also causes impulsivity. When under the influence of dopamine, animals – and humans – will take actions that further increase dopamine levels.
- Annual ‘Dog Bite National Rankings’ Show a Decline in Canine Attacks on Mail Carriers
- Climate Change Is Causing More Flight Turbulence: Study
- This Smoke is the Smell of Climate Change
- Youth-Led Climate Change Trial in Montana Sets the Stage for More
- Majority of Americans Disapprove of Biden Handling of Climate Change: Poll
“Aggression is often impulsive and can also be short-term rewarding, so we think there may be a link,” the scientist continued.
For the research, published in June in Scientific Reports, researchers gathered data from 69,525 reports of dogs biting humans. They also gathered data on temperature and levels of the air pollutant ozone in the area the incident occurred.
They found on days with higher ultraviolet radiation – meaning it was very sunny – a dog bite was 11% more likely to occur. Higher temperatures boosted the risk 4%, and increased ozone levels caused a 3% jump. Interestingly, other pollutants did not seem to impact a dog’s likelihood to bite. Linnman chalks this up to the way a dog’s snout works.
He notes that a similar trend can be found among humans too. A 2019 analysis by researchers at the University of Southern California found that murders increased nearly 6% when temperatures are higher than 85 degrees Fahrenheit. Experts have blamed the heat for increasing aggression, more public gatherings and an increased consumption of alcohol and other substances that make a person more likely to engage in violence.
The data, for both dogs and humans, becomes worrying when considering climate change may increase the number of days where violence is more common.
This summer has seen a wave of heat strike across the world, sending everywhere from Death Valley National Park in California to the coasts of southern Italy to experience temperatures approaching record highs. Some warn these high temperatures could be a new norm in the decades to come.
Ozone is more likely to form in these hottest temperatures. The gas forms as a reaction to heat and sunlight interacting with fumes emitted by vehicles, factories and other polluters. Climatologists fear ozone levels will greatly increase as the global climate warms.
While the solutions for climate change are complicated and widely debated, Linnman said there are ways to control the behavior of dogs during this heatwave.
“Keep your dogs happy, cool, and under control,” he said. “And learn to read the behavior of dogs — that is probably the most protective thing one can do. Most bites occur with dogs we know.”
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Spike in Drug Overdoses Among Healthcare Workers Raises ConcernsHealth
- Raw Beef Sold at Aldi Could be Contaminated by Plastic: Officials WarnHealth
- New Alzheimer’s Drug on the Way, Could Arrive in a Few MonthsHealth
- What’s Behind the Decline in Childhood Vaccination Rates?Health
- Single Sandwich Stand Linked to 350 Hospital Visits for Food PoisoningHealth
- Red Cross to Allow Gay, Bisexual Men to Donate BloodHealth
- Pfizer Drugs for Newborns, Heart Attacks, Will be Limited After North Carolina TornadoHealth
- New RSV Vaccine for Adults Up to 94% Effective — Here’s What to KnowHealth
- First At-Home Pill for Postpartum Depression Provides Fast Relief for New MomsHealth
- Two Dead After Contracting ‘Air Conditioner Disease’ at SpaHealth
- The Optimal Weekly Workout Routine — As Decided by ScienceHealth
- Scientists Already Working on Vaccine for ‘Disease X’ — the Next Pandemic — at High Security UK LabNews