Dogs Will Bite More as Climate Warms: Study

Climate change could be the reason why your dog is more bitey this summer, experts say.

Researchers at Harvard Medical School found that dog bites become more common on days that are hotter, sunnier and have lower air quality,

Dr. Clas Linnman, an assistant professor of physical medicine at Harvard and author of the study told The Harvard Gazette that dog’s brains are “impacted by these factors, and there is some evidence suggesting a change in striatal dopamine turnover with exposure to ozone.”

In effect, this means the hotter weather causes the animal’s brain to secrete more dopamine. The hormone is often associated with pleasurable feelings, however it also causes impulsivity. When under the influence of dopamine, animals – and humans – will take actions that further increase dopamine levels.

“Aggression is often impulsive and can also be short-term rewarding, so we think there may be a link,” the scientist continued.

For the research, published in June in Scientific Reports, researchers gathered data from 69,525 reports of dogs biting humans. They also gathered data on temperature and levels of the air pollutant ozone in the area the incident occurred.

They found on days with higher ultraviolet radiation – meaning it was very sunny – a dog bite was 11% more likely to occur. Higher temperatures boosted the risk 4%, and increased ozone levels caused a 3% jump. Interestingly, other pollutants did not seem to impact a dog’s likelihood to bite. Linnman chalks this up to the way a dog’s snout works.

He notes that a similar trend can be found among humans too. A 2019 analysis by researchers at the University of Southern California found that murders increased nearly 6% when temperatures are higher than 85 degrees Fahrenheit. Experts have blamed the heat for increasing aggression, more public gatherings and an increased consumption of alcohol and other substances that make a person more likely to engage in violence.

The data, for both dogs and humans, becomes worrying when considering climate change may increase the number of days where violence is more common.

This summer has seen a wave of heat strike across the world, sending everywhere from Death Valley National Park in California to the coasts of southern Italy to experience temperatures approaching record highs. Some warn these high temperatures could be a new norm in the decades to come.

Ozone is more likely to form in these hottest temperatures. The gas forms as a reaction to heat and sunlight interacting with fumes emitted by vehicles, factories and other polluters. Climatologists fear ozone levels will greatly increase as the global climate warms.

While the solutions for climate change are complicated and widely debated, Linnman said there are ways to control the behavior of dogs during this heatwave.

“Keep your dogs happy, cool, and under control,” he said. “And learn to read the behavior of dogs — that is probably the most protective thing one can do. Most bites occur with dogs we know.”