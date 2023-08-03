Does Bee Pollen Grow Breasts? Experts Weigh In on TikTok Trend

There’s buzz on TikTok that bee pollen, when ingested regularly, can increase breast size. But medical experts aren’t too sweet on the trend.

“I started taking bee pollen in mid-April … [My breasts] grew very quickly. I was like, ‘what is going on here?’” TikToker Taylor Reynolds said in a video posted earlier this week. The influencer shared noticeably different “before” and “after” photos, amassing more than 7.5 million views.

Another TikToker collected 1.7 million views with a similar post.

“Two nights ago, I went to put on my Skims bra — I always keep it at the same adjustment, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is kind of tight,’” TikToker user Ivey Cross said. “I had to loosen it up a bit and then I saw [another TikToker’s post] and I was like, ‘Holy crap, I have been eating so much bee pollen.’ ”

Both women identify themselves as digital creators — not medical experts — and offer Beekeeper’s Naturals raw bee pollen in their Amazon storefronts, which pay influencers commissions for items purchased through their profiles.

Does bee pollen actually make your breasts grow?

TikTok users say bee pollen will work because it includes phytoestrogens, which medical experts say mimic estrogen.

“The concept is that phytoestrogens have the potential to temporarily suppress estrogen levels, and breast tissue is susceptible to hormonal fluctuations of estrogen and progesterone,” board-certified radiologist and breast health expert Robyn Roth, M.D., told The Messenger.

But the amounts are so small, it won’t make any significant difference. There are also no credible medical studies that back up claims bee pollen can increase breast size, despite many TikTokers saying they did their own “independent research” proving otherwise.

“It's important to keep in mind that anecdotal evidence or one person's experience with a specific supplement does not replace scientific evidence or clinical data from credible medical sources,” said Dr. Roth.

If larger breasts are the main goal, Roth said, you’re better off practicing good posture and pectoral strengthening exercises, visiting a cosmetic surgeon to discuss implant or fat injection options or investing in a padded or push up bra.

Does bee pollen have health benefits?

TikTok influencers are making all kinds of claims about bee pollen. Chest: Tomas Rodriguez/ Getty Images; Bees: Don Mason/ Getty Images

Though experts say bee pollen has the potential to boost immune, digestive and cardiovascular systems, it can also cause some health complications. Those who are prone to allergies may be allergic, nutritionist Lisa R. Young, Ph.D., R.D.N., told The Messenger via email. For others, it could bring about digestive issues, or interact with medications such as blood thinners to increase bleeding and bruising.

Experts recommend contacting a medical professional before introducing bee pollen into your diet, as well as ensuring that you’re purchasing supplements from a reputable, high-quality company.

Why TikTok trends like bee pollen go viral

Though sometimes a helpful medium for learning tips and tricks, TikTok can also be a powerful tool to spread misinformation. Health and wellness trends such as yoni pearls, vaginal steaming and slippery elm bark supplements have all gone viral despite medical experts warning against them.

People love a “cost-effective, quick and natural remedy,” said women’s sexual health expert and author of “She-ology” Sherry Ross, M.D.

“Health trends with no scientific accuracy tend to go viral as the audience is looking for quick and easy solutions for desired results,” Young added. “It may be convincing for many when there are before-and-after pictures that show transformations, generating more attraction.”

The problem is when users blindly follow advice from those who don’t have medical backgrounds, or do a quick Google search and find non-scientific-backed articles that tell them what they want to hear, experts say.

When social media users claim their breasts are growing due to bee pollen, it can more accurately be attributed to several other factors, including weight gain, hormonal changes from PMS, pregnancy and menopause, or even different clothing or camera angles, Dr. Ross said.

“Influencers have not only a social but also a societal responsibility to make sure that the information they are sharing on social media is science-backed data, especially if they have a large amount of followers,” Roth said. “There is a lot of dangerous misinformation circulating around social media, much of it coming from people who claim to be knowledgeable in the field. I would recommend being wary of anyone trying to sell you something.”