Do Fish Oil Supplements Really Improve Health? Experts Weigh In

Do fish oil supplements deliver on the health benefits promised?

A majority of fish oil supplements sold in the U.S. “imply a health benefit across a variety of organ systems” despite lack of evidence, according to a new study published in JAMA Cardiology Wednesday.

Phrases like “promotes heart health,” “helps protect against normal cognitive decline” and “promotes joint comfort and mobility” were among the most common.

The review of nearly 3,000 fish oil supplement brands found that almost 75% of them made at least one health claim, but less than 20% of those used U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved claims.

Coronary heart disease and blood pressure are currently the only two conditions that the FDA has ruled fish oil supplement brands can use when advertising their products. But they must also include a disclaimer about how much scientific evidence supports that claim.

Supplements face less strict requirements than prescription drugs by the FDA. The organization still has regulations that prohibit brands from misrepresenting what is in the products they claim to be selling, but does not confirm the efficacy of individual brands’ supplements before they’re sold on the market.

Reports like this underscore “the importance of using caution when taking supplements,” registered dietitian Lisa R. Young, Ph.D., R.D.N., told The Messenger via email. “People treat them lightly and the industry promotes them heavily.”

Should people take these supplements?

Fish oil, a source of omega-3 fatty acids, is a popular dietary supplement in the U.S. One in five adults over 60 in the U.S. take it to boost their heart health, according to the study.

Omega-3 fatty acids are lauded in the supplement industry for a wide variety of benefits including brain and cardiovascular health as well as disease prevention.

The National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) Office of Dietary Supplements has noted that higher omega-3 levels are associated with reduced risk of several chronic diseases. This information, according to the NIH, “suggests that many Americans could benefit from slightly higher intakes.” But the NIH also notes that most Americans are not deficient in fatty acids.

Medical experts have cast further doubt over the safety and efficacy of regularly taking the supplements.

A series of studies in recent years suggested that taking fish oil supplements may increase risk of atrial fibrillation, a type of irregular, typically fast heartbeat that can lead to more serious heart conditions. In a recent Medscape review of fish oil supplement studies, cardiologist John M. Mandrola, M.D., warned against taking the supplements.

“When patients take fish-oil supplements, I cite these studies, note the lack of [cardiovascular] protection, then I recommend stopping the pills,” he wrote.

Those who think they may need more omega-3s should consult their doctors for a plan that works for them, experts say. Adding more foods dense in omega-3s may be a better route. Getty Images

Epidemiologist Michelle Samuel, Ph.D., and electrophysiologist Stanley Nattel, M.D., conceded in a 2021 study review that research on this issue of fish oil and atrial fibrilation could be more accurate with more information about patients’ medical history. All three experts agreed that more studies about potential dangers of omega-3 fatty acid supplements are necessary.

In the meantime, Dr. Mandrola believes the findings still indicate the supplement should be used less frequently out of caution.

Health experts want the latest conversation about fish oil to serve as a reminder of why people should not blindly take dietary supplements. They recommend consulting a medical professional to help determine what their nutritional needs are and how best to reach those goals.

From a nutritional standpoint, Dr. Young recommends adding more omega-3-dense foods such as salmon, tuna or walnuts to one’s diet before turning to supplements.

“I have a food-first philosophy,” Dr. Young adds. “Try to get your nutrients from food.”