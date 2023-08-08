Depression, Anxiety Not Linked to Cancer Despite Common Myth: Study

New research could debunk the commonly held misconception that depression and anxiety are linked to increased risks of cancer.

The study, which analyzed data from more than 300,000 people, suggests that people with depression and anxiety are not more likely to develop cancer compared to their peers. This finding, published in Cancer, is in contradiction to prior research that suggested there were associations between psychological stress and cancer diagnoses.

“Depression and anxiety have long been hypothesized to increase the risk for cancer,” authors of the new paper explained. “Conclusions drawn in meta-analyses vary greatly, with some supporting an association between depression, anxiety, and cancer incidence and others finding no or a negligible association.”

For the study, experts analyzed the files of 319,613 people with 25,803 cases of cancer among them. When reviewing the patients’ files, the group looked for both cancer diagnoses and symptoms for anxiety, depression or both to determine whether there were any clinical ties between the two.

They were unable to identify any associations between anxiety and depression and overall (all cancers), breast, prostate, colorectal or alcohol-related cancers.

However, they did uncover links between depression or anxiety and lung cancer and smoking-related cancers. But those lacked solidity when taking into account risk factors like smoking, alcohol intake and body mass index, each of which can negatively impact a person’s overall health.

Previous research has concluded that there were strong correlations between the two mood disorders and cancer and cancer-related deaths. However, the authors of this latest research suggest that those studies were limited due to several factors, including size, bias and inconsistent study methods.

The study authors also pointed out the prior data on the topic had inconsistent results — some found associations, some did not and some were inconclusive.

The authors of this study noted that these most recent findings could help “alleviate feelings of guilt and self-blame in patients with cancer who attribute their diagnosis to previous depression or anxiety.”

Millions of people in the United States are diagnosed with cancer every year. In 2023, the American Cancer Society projects that there will be ​​1,958,310 new cancer diagnoses and 609,820 cancer-related deaths in the U.S.