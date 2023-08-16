Dengue Fever Rises in Florida: 10 Cases Trigger Health Alert

Rising dengue cases across South Florida have prompted health officials to put one of the state’s largest counties under a health advisory.

In a report last week, the Sunshine state’s health department confirmed four new locally acquired cases across neighboring Broward and Miami-Dade county between July 30 and August 5. It brings the total of locally acquired infections in the state to ten this year. Just two local cases were recorded in all of 2022.

Broward, which has nearly 2 million residents and includes Fort Lauderdale, has been issued a health alert regarding the eight cases detected in the county’s border.

Dengue fever is a viral mosquito-borne illness that the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates sickens up to 400 million people and kills 40,000 across the globe each year.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), most cases of dengue in the United States are acquired from traveling abroad. However, Florida, Texas, Hawaii, and Arizona may experience outbreaks. There were 1,012 locally transmitted cases recorded in the United States in 2022.

It is the second mosquito-borne illness to emerge in Florida this summer, with Sarasota County in west Florida recording a bizarre outbreak of malaria in recent months. Experts warn that illnesses linked to the pests will only become more common as the climate heats up because mosquitos thrive in warmer, more humid, environments.

Many people who catch dengue fever won’t have any symptoms, but symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, a rash, and muscle and joint pain and aches. There is no specific treatment for dengue, and the CDC recommends that if you think you have it, that you take acetaminophen, rest, and drink plenty of fluids. Pain relievers that are not acetaminophen should be avoided, as they can increase the risk of bleeding complications.

One vaccine is approved for children aged 6 to 16 years old who have had a confirmed dengue diagnosis in the past and who live in areas where dengue is endemic. In the United States, the vaccine is approved for children aged 9 through 16 years and older living in areas where dengue is common. It is primarily used in U.S. territories such as American Samoa, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands where dengue remains a threat.

The vaccine is only available for people who have had a confirmed case of dengue in the past because vaccination without previous infection can increase one’s risk of severe disease.