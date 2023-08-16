Dengue Fever Rises in Florida: 10 Cases Trigger Health Alert - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Dengue Fever Rises in Florida: 10 Cases Trigger Health Alert

The disease sickens up to 400 million people worldwide

Published |Updated
Sarah Braner
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
An Aedes aegypti mosquito, known for causing dengue fever.Joao Paulo Burini/Getty Images

Rising dengue cases across South Florida have prompted health officials to put one of the state’s largest counties under a health advisory.

In a report last week, the Sunshine state’s health department confirmed four new locally acquired cases across neighboring Broward and Miami-Dade county between July 30 and August 5. It brings the total of locally acquired infections in the state to ten this year. Just two local cases were recorded in all of 2022.

Broward, which has nearly 2 million residents and includes Fort Lauderdale, has been issued a health alert regarding the eight cases detected in the county’s border.

Dengue fever is a viral mosquito-borne illness that the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates sickens up to 400 million people and kills 40,000 across the globe each year. 

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), most cases of dengue in the United States are acquired from traveling abroad. However, Florida, Texas, Hawaii, and Arizona may experience outbreaks. There were 1,012 locally transmitted cases recorded in the United States in 2022.

It is the second mosquito-borne illness to emerge in Florida this summer, with Sarasota County in west Florida recording a bizarre outbreak of malaria in recent months. Experts warn that illnesses linked to the pests will only become more common as the climate heats up because mosquitos thrive in warmer, more humid, environments.

Many people who catch dengue fever won’t have any symptoms, but symptoms  can include nausea, vomiting, a rash, and muscle and joint pain and aches. There is no specific treatment for dengue, and the CDC recommends that if you think you have it, that you take acetaminophen, rest, and drink plenty of fluids. Pain relievers that are not acetaminophen should be avoided, as they can increase the risk of bleeding complications. 

Read More

One vaccine is approved for children aged 6 to 16 years old who have had a confirmed dengue diagnosis in the past and who live in areas where dengue is endemic. In the United States, the vaccine is approved for children aged 9 through 16 years and older living in areas where dengue is common. It is primarily used in U.S. territories such as American Samoa, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands where dengue remains a threat.

The vaccine is only available for people who have had a confirmed case of dengue in the past because vaccination without previous infection can increase one’s risk of severe disease.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Health.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.