Deadly Mosquito-Borne Illness Linked to Brain Swelling Found in Alabama
Deadly Mosquito-Borne Illness Linked to Brain Swelling Found in Alabama

The disease kills about 30% of people who contract it

Sarah Braner
Two patients in Alabama have been diagnosed with a rare mosquito-borne disease and one has died. 

Cases of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) were both detected in the city of Spanish Fort, near the state’s border with Florida, local officials confirmed to AL.com.

The illness is rare, and only about 11 cases are reported every year according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). 

Female of the Asian Tiger Mosquito (Aedes albopictus) biting on human skin.
DigiPub/Getty Images

Symptoms of EEE are grouped into febrile illness and the more serious neurologic disease. Febrile illness symptoms include a fever, aches and pains, and chills. Most people who come down with a febrile illness will have a full recovery.

Neurological symptoms include drowsiness, fever, vomiting, diarrhea, seizures, changes in behavior, and maybe a coma. 

The CDC estimates that 30% of patients die of the disease, and that many survivors are left with lasting neurological issues.

There are no medications specifically for EEE, though medication such as pain relievers or intravenous fluids may be used to treat the illness. 

The United States has experienced a notable amount of mosquito-borne illnesses this summer, such as malaria in Maryland, Texas, and Florida, West Nile in Florida and Colorado, and Dengue Fever in Florida.  

The best way to prevent mosquito-borne diseases is to protect yourself against mosquitoes, experts say. This can be done by using insect repellent on exposed skin, taking measures to rid still water of mosquito larvae, treating clothing with insect repellent, and preventing the insects from entering your home by using screens on windows and doors.

