Deadly Fungus Cases are Exploding, Climate Change May Make it Worse

Deadly fungal infection could become more common as the climate warms, scientists warn.

Cases of the deadly fungus Candida Auris have surged since the specimen was first discovered in the United States in 2016. The first cases of the infection were backtracked to 2013.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 63 cases of C. Auris were detected across four states from 2013 to 2016. Nearly all, 56 of the 63 cases, were found in neighboring New York and New Jersey.

By 2022, 2,377 cases were reported across 28 states and the District of Columbia – a 150-fold increase in annual cases. Four states, California, Florida, Nevada and New York, recorded more than 300 cases each. In Europe, infections caused by the fungi doubled from 2020 to 2021.

“The rapid rise and geographic spread of cases is concerning and emphasizes the need for continued surveillance, expanded lab capacity, quicker diagnostic tests, and adherence to proven infection prevention and control,” Meghan Lyman, M.D., a CDC epidemiologist, said in a statement.

Scientists warn that this explosion in cases is related to the changing climate – with figures only expected to increase as the world becomes warmer.

“We have tremendous protection against environmental fungi because of our temperature. However, if the world is getting warmer and the fungi begin to adapt to higher temperatures as well, some [fungi]... are going to reach what I call the temperature barrier,” Arturo Casadevall, M.D., a microbiologist from Johns Hopkins University, told the Associated Press.

3D Rendered image of fungal infection virus spreading in blood. Uma Shankar Sharma/Getty Images

Scientists say that fungi like C. Auris undergo rapid changes when exposed to high heat. Some of these changes may allow the fungus to more easily infect humans, causing the surge in cases.

“[Studies show] how increasing global temperature may affect the fungal evolution in unpredictable directions… One more thing to worry about with global warming,” Dr Casadevall told EuroNews in March.

Initially, cases of C. Auris were initially believed to be brought in from abroad. Patients would get infected while traveling internationally and then begin feeling ill once they were in the U.S.

However, scientists have since determined that the superbug lives in hyper-sterile environments – such as a hospital or nursing home. It can find its way onto equipment both moist and dry, where it can survive for weeks while it waits for a host. A person who makes physical contact with a contaminated surface may be exposed.

The bug poses a major threat. It is resistant to antifungal medications. Doctor’s can also be late to diagnose it because it requires specialized equipment to screen for it. When a patient falls ill, doctors often first suspect it is another fungal illness.

Initial symptoms can match that of many other, less serious, illnesses such as a fever, chills, seats and a low blood pressure.

It is deadly in 30% to 60% of cases, as it often strikes hospitalized patients that are already ill.