Damar Hamlin Collapse Sparked 600% Surge in CPR Interest - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Damar Hamlin Collapse Sparked 600% Surge in CPR Interest

The harrowing event led to many taking more interest in live saving measures

Published |Updated
Merdie Nzanga
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York.Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Damar Hamlin’s sudden collapse during a nationally televised football game last winter spurred many to take interest in learning how to react if these events occurred in front of them.

The American Heart Association (AHA) said this week that they saw a 620% increase in views to its page on hands only CPR. It also received a 150% jump to its CPR landing page.

Sales of the AED device that saved Hamlin’s life are rising as well, with manufacturers having told ABC their business has grown and now even have back orders as Americans want to prepare themselves for similar situations.

Hamlin suddenly collapsed during a Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals in January. After tackling the Bengals’ Tee Higgins, he collapsed and was unconscious on the field. The harrowing scene caught the attention of the entire nation.

It is believed that Hamlin suffered Commotio Cordis, a condition that could have occurred after Higgins’ shoulder crashed into Hamlin’s chest during the tackle and potentially disrupted his heart rhythm.

Team trainers that acted quickly to treat the Bills safety have been credited with saving his life. Hamlin has miraculously since returned to the field, featuring in the Bills’ training camp and preseason this summer. 

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation is a procedure to bring an individual back to life through chest compressions. 

Read More

The procedure and an Automated External Defibrillator machine were administered to Hamlin on the field after he suffered a cardiac arrest while tackling a player from the Cincinnati Bengals.

If CPR is done right away, it can increase the likelihood of survival outside of hospitals, the AHA said. Symptoms of cardiac arrest include fatigue, dizziness, chest pains, and loss of consciousness. 

Over 350,000 people die of cardiac arrests outside of hospitals each year, and only 10% survive, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Cardiac arrests happen when a heart suddenly stops beating.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Health.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.