Damar Hamlin Collapse Sparked 600% Surge in CPR Interest

Damar Hamlin’s sudden collapse during a nationally televised football game last winter spurred many to take interest in learning how to react if these events occurred in front of them.

The American Heart Association (AHA) said this week that they saw a 620% increase in views to its page on hands only CPR. It also received a 150% jump to its CPR landing page.

Sales of the AED device that saved Hamlin’s life are rising as well, with manufacturers having told ABC their business has grown and now even have back orders as Americans want to prepare themselves for similar situations.

Hamlin suddenly collapsed during a Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals in January. After tackling the Bengals’ Tee Higgins, he collapsed and was unconscious on the field. The harrowing scene caught the attention of the entire nation.

It is believed that Hamlin suffered Commotio Cordis, a condition that could have occurred after Higgins’ shoulder crashed into Hamlin’s chest during the tackle and potentially disrupted his heart rhythm.

Team trainers that acted quickly to treat the Bills safety have been credited with saving his life. Hamlin has miraculously since returned to the field, featuring in the Bills’ training camp and preseason this summer.

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation is a procedure to bring an individual back to life through chest compressions.

The procedure and an Automated External Defibrillator machine were administered to Hamlin on the field after he suffered a cardiac arrest while tackling a player from the Cincinnati Bengals.

If CPR is done right away, it can increase the likelihood of survival outside of hospitals, the AHA said. Symptoms of cardiac arrest include fatigue, dizziness, chest pains, and loss of consciousness.

Over 350,000 people die of cardiac arrests outside of hospitals each year, and only 10% survive, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Cardiac arrests happen when a heart suddenly stops beating.