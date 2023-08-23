Daily Aspirin Can Prevent a Second Heart Attack, But Many Don’t Take It

Preventing a second heart attack or a stroke could be as simple as taking a daily aspirin. Yet, experts find that fewer than half of the people globally who could benefit from the cheap medication don’t take it, according to a new study.

Despite the known benefits of an aspirin regimen, researchers found that daily usage was low among eligible users across the board.

Aspirin usage was lowest among respondents from low-income countries at 16.6% whereas, in lower-middle-income countries, this number was 24.5%. The numbers rose in upper-middle-income countries to 51.1% and 65% in high-income countries, including the United States.

In the U.S., aspirin is relatively affordable and easy to access for those who need it. A month’s supply of low-dose aspirin, typically 81 mg, can be bought at drugstores for around $2 to $8, depending on the brand.

A previous 2016 study published by The Lancet found that taking daily aspirin could cut down the recurrence of a stroke or a heart attack in the short term (two to four weeks) after the first event by around 12%, whereas, in the long run, daily aspirin use could cut the risk of heart-related events recurring for up to three years by 17%.

Aspirin is designed to work as a blood-thinning agent. In people with a history of heart disease, the drug works by preventing blockages in the arteries and deadly clots from forming that could otherwise lead to serious complications. This is known as secondary prevention.

In fact, without preventative medicines, “many people die from having recurring attacks,” lead author Sang Gune Yoo, M.D., a cardiovascular disease fellow in the Cardiovascular Division at Washington University School of Medicine said in a statement.

Strokes are the fifth leading cause of death in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 795,000 people have a stroke each year in the U.S. Among them, one in four strokes occurs in people who have had a previous stroke.

While researchers from Washington University in St. Louis did not identify the exact reason for the underuse of the drug, they speculated several contributing factors, including lack of accessibility to healthcare, inconsistent messaging and misinformation regarding aspirin’s effectiveness, or being unable to access it over-the-counter or requiring a doctor’s prescription in certain low-income countries.

The study, published Tuesday on JAMA Network, analyzed self-reported survey data from more than 10,500 eligible individuals with a previous history of heart disease across 51 different countries from 2013 to 2020. The survey included a mix of countries that are designated by the World Bank as low-income, lower-middle-income, upper-middle-income and high-income.

Though there are ongoing efforts to boost daily aspirin usage for secondary prevention of strokes and heart attacks internationally, the numbers continue to be low, especially in low-income countries.

To improve use in such countries, Dr. Yoo believes that repurposing existing strategies, such as the one used to improve the intake of HIV medications, could potentially work.

“Particularly in lower-middle-income countries, there is often a good infrastructure for caring for patients living with HIV or other endemic disease,” Dr. Yoo noted. “We can think about restructuring that so that we can also address comorbidities of heart attack and stroke such as cardiovascular disease as part of those existing systems, instead of having to reinvent the wheel.”

Strategies in low-income countries could involve making the drug easily available in local pharmacies or being able to get prescribed the drug through a person’s primary care physician, the researchers suggested.

On the contrary, taking daily aspirin, even the low-dose kind, isn’t without risks. According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), daily aspirin use could significantly increase the risk of bleeding, especially among some groups of people including older adults over the age of 70, people with stomach ulcers or those with a history of bleeding.

NIH research finds that across the U.S. an estimated 29 million people who don’t have a history of heart problems take daily aspirin, and many do so without clearing it with their doctor.

In general, the United States Preventive Services Task Force does not recommend taking daily aspirin for people with no history of cardiovascular diseases. Given the potential risks and benefits, before starting a daily dose of aspirin, multiple groups recommend speaking to a healthcare professional first.