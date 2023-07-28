Cow’s Milk Is More Nutritious Than Milk Substitutes, Experts Say

Cow’s milk has more calcium, vitamin D and protein than most milk substitutes, researchers from the University of Minnesota said this week.

Only 12% of the milk alternatives tested had equivalent amounts to cow’s milk when comparing all three of those key nutrients, Abigail Johnson, Ph.D., R.D., associate director of the University of Minnesota School of Public Health Nutrition Coordinating Center said in a statement.

The research, presented at the annual American Society for Nutrition Conference in Boston this week, included ingredient information and nutrition labels from 233 plant-based milks from 23 different manufacturers. Almost two-thirds of the milks included were made from almonds, oats or soy. Other milks included were made from cashew, coconut, flax, hazelnut, hemp, pistachio, rice, walnut, and other plant blends.

Nearly 73% of the alternative milks in the study were fortified with both calcium and vitamin D, and those levels tended to be on par with dairy milk — but most failed to similarly measure up in protein.

Americans are not getting enough calcium or vitamin D as stated in the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, Johnson said in a press release, and cow’s milk is a major source of protein in the American diet.

“Our results provide evidence that many plant-based milk alternatives are not nutritionally equivalent to cow’s milk,” Johnson said in the release. “Based on these findings, consumers should look for plant-based milk alternative products that list calcium and vitamin D as ingredients. They may also want to consider adding other sources of calcium and vitamin D to their diets.”

Cow's milk Jose A. Bernat Bacete/Getty Images

Plant-based milks have exploded on the market over the past few decades, valued as a $15 billion industry in 2022. And while many are assumed to be automatically “healthier” than cow’s milk, some may contain more sugar than cow’s milk or be considered an ultra-processed food.

The full study, funded by the Nutrition Coordinating Center at the University of Minnesota, is yet to be published.

Since the plant-based milk alternatives were found to be nutritionally inferior to cow’s milk, “Product labeling requirements and dietary guidance to the public are among the approaches that may be helpful in alerting and educating consumers,” Johnson said.

Neither the press release nor abstract made mention of lactose intolerance in Americans or of the milk cows’ diets, for example grass-fed, organic or conventional. However, the University of Minnesota has found in the past that grass-fed cows produce healthier milk higher in beneficial fatty acids.