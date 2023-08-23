New COVID Variant Could Potentially ‘Escape’ Immunity, Here’s What to Know

A highly mutated COVID-19 variant, known as BA.2.86, has caught the attention of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), prompting the release of a risk assessment summary.

Cases of BA.2.86, which is being referred to by some as Pirola, have been detected in Denmark, South Africa, Israel, the United States and United Kingdom, and new reports of it being found in Switzerland’s wastewater also had emerged as of August 23.

Experts on social media platforms like X (formerly known as Twitter) have alluded to heightened concerns over BA.2.86 due to its mutations.

“And now 7 BA.2.86 variant sequences from 5 countries, with a new one reported in Japan. Still doesn't tell us where this is headed, but certainly warrants close watching,” tweeted Eric Topol, M.D., the director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute.

Other researchers have been quick to chime in. Marc Johnson, a professor of molecular microbiology and immunology at the University of Missouri School of Medicine, shared a tweet that suggests experts should keep an eye on the variant’s spread.

“The three Denmark cases were from different parts of the country and had no known contact with one another. This is looking more and more like an avalanche,” Johnson said,

The CDC’s release touched on this, noting that “the genetic sequence of BA.2.86, which is a descendent of Omicron, has changes that represent over 30 amino acid differences compared with BA.2.” Furthermore, it also has more than 35 amino acid changes in comparison to XBB.1.5, which was recently one of the most dominant variants circulating.

These changes resemble those seen in variants behind some of the largest spikes previously seen in COVID, such as Omicron and the earlier variant, Delta.

“This number of genetic differences is roughly of the same magnitude as seen between the initial Omicron variant (BA.1) and previous variants, such as Delta (B.1.617.2),” the CDC release stated.

Covid-19 testing tent Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Is BA.2.86 more contagious than previous variants?

It is not yet known whether BA.2.86 is more transmissible than previously circulating variants. However, the CDC indicated that the detection of the variant on multiple continents “suggests some degree of transmissibility.” However, they maintained that it spreads in the same way as prior COVID variants.

Are BA.2.86 COVID infections more severe?

There have not yet been enough reports of BA.2.86 positive cases to determine whether it causes more severe infections or increases the risk of hospitalization.

However, during an appearance on CBS’ Face the Nation last weekend, former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner Scott Gottlieb, M.D., said that at this point, it didn’t appear to be more dangerous than other variants.

“Certainly, at this point, it doesn't appear more pathogenic so it doesn't appear to be more dangerous, but it may be more transmissible than the strains that are circulating now. And in that case, it could overtake them. It's too early to know,” Dr. Gottlieb said.

Will standard COVID treatments work against the new variant?

The CDC signaled that, as of this time, they believe that currently available COVID treatments like Paxlovid, Veklury and Lagevrio will be effective in preventing severe illness. They also noted that antibodies from previous COVID infections and vaccinations should also provide some degree of protection, although the extent of that protection is not known.

However, given the amount of mutations, there is the concern that current treatments may not be as effective against this variant as they are against previous ones, the CDC noted.

“The large number of mutations in this variant raises concerns of greater escape from existing immunity from vaccines and previous infections compared with other recent variants,” the release stated.

Updated COVID boosters are still awaiting the FDA’s approval, as is guidance regarding who should get them. At this time, the CDC has reiterated the importance of practicing mitigation tactics standard to the virus, like frequent hand-washing, getting tested when symptomatic and isolating when sick.