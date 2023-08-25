Experts Are Talking About Masks — Again. Here’s What to Know

Just when it seemed like the world had, for the most part, put COVID-19 in its rearview mirror, the virus has once again proven its resilience, prompting many to wonder whether mandates to mitigate its spread might soon return.

COVID hospitalizations have increased week over week since mid-July, rising by around 22% in a single week most recently; and deaths are on the rise again, too.

Although both metrics remain substantially lower than what they were during this same time last year, a “highly mutated” variant, BA.2.86, that poses the potential to “escape immunity” has caught the eye of many health experts, some of whom say it’s time to dust off those N-95 masks.

"There's a growing concern that our current vaccines are not going to be as effective as they have been in terms of reducing both spread and severity of the illness," Stephanie Silvera, M.D., an epidemiologist and professor of public health at Montclair State University, said in an interview to Fox News New York affiliate Fox 5.

"In thinking about what is the next step in terms of public health and how to prevent further spread, unfortunately, masking is something we need to consider even though most people don’t want to,” Dr. Silvera continued.

Likewise, Celine Gounder, M.D., editor-at-large for public health at KFF and a medical contributor for CBS, also recommended that people consider masking up in certain situations.

“I think if you are going to be in a crowded public place — the subway, an airplane, a crowded theater — those are the kinds of places where I would at least consider wearing a mask,” Dr. Gounder told CBS Mornings on Friday.

Gounder noted that people who are older than 65 and who are immunocompromised should “strongly consider” masking in public places during the upcoming cold and flu season as well. She said that for others who are on the fence about wearing a mask, “it all depends on what their risk tolerance is."

Experts also suggest that caregivers may want to don a mask.

Putting on a Mask Getty Images

“If you’re a caregiver for somebody who is at increased risk of complication following infection, then I think you should also consider putting a mask on in public places,” Jonathan Reiner, M.D., a cardiologist and professor at the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences, recently told CNN.

Although it might seem like a fairly straightforward concept — wear masks if you’re part of or take care of a vulnerable population — for some, the decision to mask up is not so simple.

Wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID is a polarizing topic among many, and you don’t have to look far on social media to spot sparring on the recommendation, including among experts, political leaders and celebrities.

Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn made her stance on the matter clear when she reshared a CNN article on X (formerly known as Twitter) about experts’ recommendations on masking.

“Not a chance CNN,” Sen. Blackburn wrote. “We The People will never bow to the authoritarian public health establishment ever again.”

Others who oppose masks chimed in as well, many of them spreading the same “do not comply” message.

Even comedian Rob Schneider joined the conversation on X this week when he shared a standup clip that poked fun at the inconsistency and unpredictability of masking recommendations in the early days of the pandemic.

The CDC has not recommended universal masking again, though notably this past week multiple organizations initiated mask mandates, including Morris Brown College in Atlanta, Georgia, Kaiser Permanente’s facilities in Santa Rosa, California and film company Lionsgate’s Santa Monica offices.