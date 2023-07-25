COVID Lockdowns Fueled Surge in Drownings: Study

Drownings in the United States surged 16.8% during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, a study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) finds, with pandemic-related safety orders possibly to blame.

More than 4,000 Americans die from drowning each year in the U.S., and 8,000 others end up requiring medical treatment for related injuries. The CDC reports that drowning is among the three leading causes of death among people under 29, and it is the second leading cause of death for children between one and four.

The World Health Organization (WHO) warns drowning was responsible for 2.5 million deaths in the last decade, calling it an “underappreciated but lethal public health issue.”

Nearly half of these deaths occur in natural bodies of water, such as lakes, oceans and rivers.

Such cases include the death of Tafari Campbell, 45, who served as Barack Obama’s personal chef at his Martha’s Vineyard home, who drowned while paddleboarding at Edgartown Great Pond earlier this week.

Former NFL quarterback and Arkansas Razorbacks standout Ryan Mallett died last month while swimming in Destin, Florida.

Researchers point to many people swimming unsupervised in local lakes and ponds during COVID, combined with social distancing leading to many finding swim spots with less people around – making sure there are not as many potential saviors around if things go wrong.

“Our findings indicate that lockdowns and other COVID-19 related restrictions in the United States may have resulted in modified activities that increased exposure to natural water and drowning risk. People in the United States may have spent more time outdoors participating in activities where they could maintain social distancing, such as swimming and boating in natural water,” researchers wrote in the study.

They continued: “Further, COVID-19 related precautions might have resulted in decreased access to safety measures during participation in natural water recreation activities. Several lifejacket loaner programs were closed during 2020 due to concerns of surface transfer of the SARS-CoV-2 virus through shared lifejackets that could not be adequately disinfected between uses.”

Among drowning cases in people 29 and younger, a vast majority of the deaths were suffered by males, 1,246 out of 1,589 total.

Drowning deaths among 20 to 24 year olds increased 44% from 2019 to 2020, with rates increasing 29% for those aged 25 to 29.

“However, drowning is preventable,” the researchers explained. “Interventions such as learning basic swimming and water safety skills, and consistent use of lifejackets on boats and among weaker swimmers in natural water, have the potential to reduce drowning deaths.”

The WHO is also urging nations across the world to invest in drowning prevention measures, even naming July 25 World Drowning Prevention Day in May.