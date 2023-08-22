COVID Hospitalizations Now Up Nearly 22% - The Messenger
COVID Hospitalizations Now Up Nearly 22%

Admissions have nearly doubled from those seen just five weeks ago

Published |Updated
Hannah Murphy
As the summer surge of COVID-19 continues, hospitalizations owed to the virus are up again, marking the fifth straight week of climbing cases. 

The most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicate that as of August 12, COVID hospitalizations had increased by 21.6%.

In comparison, during the week ending on August 5, hospitalizations had increased by 14%. On July 8, there were 6,454 confirmed COVID hospitalizations in the United States, but since then those numbers have nearly doubled, now sitting at 12,613 hospitalizations nationwide.

The EG.5 variant, or Eris variant, is estimated to account for 20.6% of cases in the U.S., while FL.1.5.1, also known as Fornax, is next in line at 13.3%. The latest variant to catch the eye of health officials, BA.2.86 (which is also being called Pirola), is not yet tracking on estimated case counts, despite experts being concerned with its ability to rapidly mutate.

Hospitalization numbers are important to monitor because they affect a facility’s bandwidth to treat incoming patients who may require intensive care. 

Close-up of a male patient's hand in a hospital bed with oximeter.
Close-up of a male patient's hand in a hospital bed with oximeter.Getty Images

At the height of the COVID pandemic in the spring of 2020, hospitals across the country suspended all elective and non-urgent surgeries and appointments due to the influx of critically ill COVID patients that were being admitted. But that is not the case today.

As of August 12, just over 73% of ICU beds in the U.S. were occupied, but COVID patients accounted for just 1.5% of those

Some regions may be under more strain than others. Clusters of heightened COVID hospital admissions are popping up in parts of Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Texas, Arizona, North Dakota, Nebraska, New York and Vermont.

During this same time period in 2022, more than 41,000 people were admitted for COVID treatment. As such, the CDC maintains that hospitalizations remain low for the majority of the country, and many health officials have reiterated that the uptick in cases we are seeing now is in line with that of previous years, only at much lower levels.

Updated boosters engineered to provide protection against some of the most dominant variants currently circulating are awaiting the Food and Drug Administration’s approval, which is expected to come in August or September. Once approved, vaccine manufacturers, like Pfizer and Moderna, have signaled that the shots will be ready to roll out in the fall.

