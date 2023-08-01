COVID Hospitalizations Are Up 12%, But Experts Say There’s More to the Story
Public health officials aren’t sounding the alarm just yet
Another COVID-19 summer surge could be on the horizon, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
COVID hospitalizations have been trending upwards for the last five weeks. As of July 22, there were a total of 8,035 COVID hospitalizations in the United States, up from 7,165 recorded the prior week, representing a 12% increase.
The summer wave began in late June after a temporary drop from the highs seen in spring and winter.
However, with school ramping up for many families, along with cold and flu season just around the corner, many are wondering whether this latest summer spike is cause for concern. Many public health experts are saying now is not the time to panic, though.
"We've seen the early indicators go up for the past several weeks, and just this week for the first time in a long time we've seen hospitalizations tick up as well," Brendan Jackson, M.D, M.P.H, the CDC's COVID-19 incident manager, recently told NPR. Jackson added that, for most people, “these early signs don't need to mean much.”
Hospitalizations in January of 2023 swelled to more than 44,000 before declining for seven straight months and dropping to a year low of 6,306 in mid-June. The majority of the hospitalizations continue to be people who are elderly or have pre-existing conditions that make them more vulnerable to the virus.
Although those numbers are starting to climb slightly, the CDC maintains that hospital admission levels “remain low for more than 99% of the country.” And while hospitalization stats are on the rise, test positivity has been significantly less affected, increasing by less than 1% in the last week.
And then there are the COVID-related deaths to consider. Those have declined markedly over the last year – so much so that the CDC stopped forecasting COVID-related deaths in March.
Additionally, the XBB.1.16 Omicron strain is currently the most dominant variant of COVID in the U.S. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), it has a lower global risk assessment in comparison to its predecessor, XBB.1.5. The WHO suggested that XBB.1.16 could drive an increase in cases, but that early reports indicate there is no increased risk of disease severity associated with the variant.
And as far as public health officials go, none seem to be eager to sound the alarm just yet. In a July 25 statement, CDC spokesperson Kathleen Conley acknowledged the increasing COVID hospitalization statistics, while also reassuring the public that “US COVID-19 rates are still near historic lows” and have seen “seven months of steady declines.”
Whether the lack of a public scene is due to public health officials’ hesitancy, knowing much of the U.S. is generally fatigued by COVID news or whether its a true indication of science-backed breathing room is yet to be determined.
