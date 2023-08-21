COVID Hospitalization Increases Risk of Death for Next 2 Years: Study - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Mark Meadows Spends His Day on the Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s Jurisdiction

COVID Hospitalization Increases Risk of Death for Next 2 Years: Study

A severe case of the virus can take a hard toll on the body

Published |Updated
Mansur Shaheen
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Empty hospital bedGetty

The long-term impacts of COVID-19 on the body could be more drastic than many believe, a study suggests.

Researchers at Veterans Affairs (VA) St. Louis found that people who were hospitalized due to a COVID infection were at an increased risk of suffering potentially devastating conditions over two years later.

The study, published Monday in Nature Medicine, adds to growing research surrounding the mysterious group of conditions referred to as “long COVID”. The term can refer to a variety of conditions that many have experienced after suffering an infection, which doctors speculate are related to the impact the virus had on their body.

Because of the nebulous nature of the condition, it is hard to tell the true impact of the disease. However, some estimates report that as many as 15% of American adults suffered from long COVID at some point.

The VA research team gathered data from around 140,000 veterans who tested positive for COVID-19 in 2020, and compared them to 6 million other former service members who did not have a known infection during the pandemic’s first year.

Medical records for each participant were checked every six months for two years. They were looking for diagnosis of 80 conditions that have previously been linked to long COVID, including those of the heart, lungs, kidney, blood and stomach. Hormone and mental health issues were included as well.

Researchers found that for those who were hospitalized with the virus, their risk of suffering 65% of the included conditions were increased for all two years following their infection. This, in turn, raises the patients’ risk of dying over the next two years.

Read More

“The risks of both death and hospitalization remained statistically significantly elevated through the 2 years of follow-up in those who had been hospitalized during the acute phase of SARS-CoV-2 infection,” the research team wrote in the study.

While interest in COVID may have declined among both the general public and leading officials — as the global health emergency related to the virus has been declared over both in the United States and globally — the research team still highlights the need to stop the spread of COVID.

“Measures to reduce the risk of [serious complications] in people with SARS-CoV-2 infection should remain the foundation of public health policy,” they wrote.

“Reducing the risk of infection and transmission with updated vaccines may be a critical strategic avenue to reduce the risk of long-term health loss in populations. Improved uptake of vaccines and antivirals, as well as facilitating access to these across the world, may also help reduce the burden of health loss and stem some of the long-term consequences of SARS-CoV-2 infection,” they concluded.

The risk among people who were not hospitalized with the disease had largely dissipated by the first six month check in, however.

“Among people who were nonhospitalized during the acute phase of SARS-CoV-2 infection, the risk of death becomes nonstatistically significant at 6 months,” they wrote.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Health.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.