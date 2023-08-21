COVID Hospitalization Increases Risk of Death for Next 2 Years: Study

The long-term impacts of COVID-19 on the body could be more drastic than many believe, a study suggests.

Researchers at Veterans Affairs (VA) St. Louis found that people who were hospitalized due to a COVID infection were at an increased risk of suffering potentially devastating conditions over two years later.

The study, published Monday in Nature Medicine, adds to growing research surrounding the mysterious group of conditions referred to as “long COVID”. The term can refer to a variety of conditions that many have experienced after suffering an infection, which doctors speculate are related to the impact the virus had on their body.

Because of the nebulous nature of the condition, it is hard to tell the true impact of the disease. However, some estimates report that as many as 15% of American adults suffered from long COVID at some point.

The VA research team gathered data from around 140,000 veterans who tested positive for COVID-19 in 2020, and compared them to 6 million other former service members who did not have a known infection during the pandemic’s first year.

Medical records for each participant were checked every six months for two years. They were looking for diagnosis of 80 conditions that have previously been linked to long COVID, including those of the heart, lungs, kidney, blood and stomach. Hormone and mental health issues were included as well.

Researchers found that for those who were hospitalized with the virus, their risk of suffering 65% of the included conditions were increased for all two years following their infection. This, in turn, raises the patients’ risk of dying over the next two years.

“The risks of both death and hospitalization remained statistically significantly elevated through the 2 years of follow-up in those who had been hospitalized during the acute phase of SARS-CoV-2 infection,” the research team wrote in the study.

While interest in COVID may have declined among both the general public and leading officials — as the global health emergency related to the virus has been declared over both in the United States and globally — the research team still highlights the need to stop the spread of COVID.

“Measures to reduce the risk of [serious complications] in people with SARS-CoV-2 infection should remain the foundation of public health policy,” they wrote.

“Reducing the risk of infection and transmission with updated vaccines may be a critical strategic avenue to reduce the risk of long-term health loss in populations. Improved uptake of vaccines and antivirals, as well as facilitating access to these across the world, may also help reduce the burden of health loss and stem some of the long-term consequences of SARS-CoV-2 infection,” they concluded.

The risk among people who were not hospitalized with the disease had largely dissipated by the first six month check in, however.

“Among people who were nonhospitalized during the acute phase of SARS-CoV-2 infection, the risk of death becomes nonstatistically significant at 6 months,” they wrote.