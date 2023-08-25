New COVID Strain Is ‘Distinct,’ ‘Different’: CDC Chief

The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns that a budding strain of COVID-19 is not like strains seen previously.

Mandy Cohen, M.D., who assumed her role as director of the CDC in July, said the BA.2.86 strain, also known as Pirola, has mutations and changes that make it differ from previous versions of the virus.

“The CDC is closely tracking a new variant which does have a number of changes or mutations that do make it distinct and different from the older versions of the virus,” she said in a CDC informational video released Friday. “So we're working as fast as we can to understand this new variant and what impact it might have on how severe the COVID disease will get.”

Pirola was first discovered in Michigan, and has since been confirmed in Virginia and internationally in Denmark, Israel and the United Kingdom. The World Health Organization has also warned that it is more mutated than other circulating strains.

“This is one where you're going to need to stay tuned and check back for more information soon,” Dr. Cohen added.

The CDC chief reiterated that the updated COVID-19 vaccines — from Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax — are set to become available in mid-September.

CDC Director, Dr. Mandy Cohen CDC

She said that, despite natural protections many may have from a previous infection, Americans should still make sure to get their updated booster to protect themselves.

“The immunity is stronger today than at any other point in the outbreak. That means we're moving towards COVID-19 being a more manageable illness with less severe illness,” she said. “Having antibodies is like a shield. But we still need to be cautious because that protection does decrease over time.”

COVID cases and hospitalizations are also rising in the United States, with hospitalizations having increased for five weeks running, according to the CDC. Jumps in cases have spurred some businesses and a Georgia university to bring back mask mandates this fall.

A school district in Kentucky has also been forced to close amid a surge in cases of viral illnesses like COVID and the flu.

However, Dr. Cohen reiterates that the country is still in a better place this year than last when it comes to the virus.

“Recently, up to 10,000 people are being in the hospital with COVID a week, however, as a reminder, last year, we saw up to 40,000 hospitalizations a week at our highest point last August. So we're in a much different and better place in August of 2023,” she noted.