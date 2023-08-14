COVID Boosters in Pregnant Women Protect Newborns, Too: Study

While there has been ample evidence highlighting the benefits of COVID-19 vaccinations in expectant mothers, new data are giving pregnant women even more incentive to consider getting the shot.

According to a newly published study in the journal Vaccine, antibodies from COVID vaccines given during pregnancy transfer across the placenta and offer unborn babies protection against the virus during their first few months of life.

What’s more, women who had received both an initial series of an mRNA COVID vaccine and a booster showed “significantly increased” antibody levels, meaning that they had the greatest level of protection against the virus out of all the women analyzed.

"Our study supports that COVID-19 vaccination, and particularly booster doses, should be strongly recommended during pregnancy for maternal and neonatal protection," the study authors suggested.

For the study, researchers analyzed COVID antibodies in 240 women who had received either a Pfizer or Moderna two-dose vaccine series; of those women, 73 had also received a booster.

They also checked the women’s cord blood for antibodies after they had given birth to get a better understanding of whether immunity from the vaccines had transferred across the placenta.

And that is exactly what the researchers found: Antibodies in both the women and their cord blood following COVID vaccination. That means the immunity the mothers had acquired had also been passed on to their newborn babies, and notably so in those who were boosted.

The study was funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which is part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

In a prepared release on the study’s findings, the NIH highlighted the reach of the vaccines the women had received.

“The antibodies effectively crossed the placenta and were also found in the cord blood of vaccinated participants,” the release reads. “This likely conferred some protection in the newborns against these variants immediately after birth—a critical time when they are vulnerable to severe COVID-19 disease but are too young to be vaccinated.”

All of the women included in the study received their vaccinations during their pregnancy, but researchers were unable to conclude what the optimal timing of the shots should be — that is something that should be the focus of future studies, the authors noted.

Pregnant women who contract COVID are more likely to be hospitalized or become seriously ill; they are also at a greater risk of preterm labor, so these findings are especially impactful for expectant mothers and their newborn babies, the authors suggested.

With updated COVID vaccines expected to roll out in the fall, this new study could give peace of mind to expectant mothers who are considering getting the new shots.