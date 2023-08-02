Could Humans Live Up to 20,000 Years? One Scientist Thinks So

An immunosuppressive substance could extend the human lifespan more than a millennia, some scientists believe.

João Pedro de Magalhães, Ph.D., a scientist at the University of Birmingham in the UK who has made it a goal to “cure” aging, told Scientific American that it is possible for someone to live over 20,000 years.

His theory centers on the substance rapamycin, a compound already approved by the Food and Drug Administration to prevent organ rejection for people who receive transplants. Prof. Magalhães says that studies show the substance can extend the life of animals for over a decade.

Previous research suggests rapamycin can extend the life of dogs and mice, linking it to better heart health and cancer prevention. Prof. Magalhães said it can slow down the metabolism of cells, which can stop the aging process.

The aging expert believes a daily pill could be used to help extend people’s lives.

“I am optimistic that we will develop drugs akin to statins [taken daily to lessen risk of heart disease] that we take every day for longevity purpose,” he told the magazine. “If you could slow down human aging 10 or even 5% that would still be pretty amazing.”

Prof. Magalhães has studied the genetic code of mammals that live for a long time, such as bowhead whales, which live as long as 200 years, and naked mole rats, which live far longer than their rodent peers at up to 30 years.

He points to cancer, and more so preventing it, as the key to longevity. Cancer erupts when the DNA within cells becomes damaged, leading to errors in the replication process that cause a proliferation of growth in the body.

A person is slowly exposed to harmful material throughout their life that exposes them to this type of damage, whether its pollution, poor diet or other habits. This causes cells to age, and become more at risk of starting cancerous growth.

“Various long-lived animals, such as humans, whales and elephants, all have to cope with the same issues, such as cancer, but they use different molecular tricks to achieve their longevity. With bowhead whales, they seem to have much better DNA repair,” he said.

He says that treatments that change the genetic code to repair or prevent damage can stave off aging.

He added: “My dream experiment is to take a bowhead whale gene and implant it in a mouse to see if the mouse would then live longer.”

Not all scientists agree with Prof. Magalhães’ theory, however.

Stuart Jay Olshansky, Ph.D., and aging expert at the University of Illinois at Chicago, told The Messenger: “A 1,000-year lifespan is an untestable hypothesis — it cannot be proven. The reason should be obvious — we would have to wait a thousand years to know if it's true. I'm not a fan of embellishment and exaggeration in science.”

Dana Goldman, Ph.D., dean at the University of Southern California’s school of public policy noted to The Messenger that some research found mice exposed to rapamycin were more likely to get into fights than others. Meaning longer living humans could be more violent.