Cottage Cheese and Mustard Diet Is Latest Viral TikTok Trend

Tiffany Magee swears by one meal: chicken sausage, various raw vegetables, and fruit—all dipped in a generous mixture of cottage cheese and mustard. And not a small spoonful of mustard, mind you, but rather a heaping dollop — enough to power a Fourth of July barbeque.

The TikTok influencer, who goes by the moniker “mustard queen,” has this same meal every day, a ritual she broadcasts with the accompanying hashtag #WeightLoss.

Magee says the unconventional food pairing is the secret to her 80-pound weight loss, a claim that garnered her more than 840,000 followers and tens of millions of video views. Her cottage cheese and mustard diet has gone viral, propelling copycats who smother the tangy cheesy concoction on everything from strawberries to pickles. The hashtag #CottageCheeseandMustard has over 16 million views.

“I have, like, eight or 12 [tubs of] cottage cheese in my fridge right now,” Magee recently told followers. She showcases her infamous meal for lunch and often for dinner.



Magee, who has not shared credentials attesting to nutritional training, is now capitalizing on her viral success, launching a $19 e-book aptly titled, “Live, Laugh, Mustard.” (The Messenger reached out to Magee for comment.)



Plenty of fans swear by the condiment-drenched meal, but others who tried it are less than impressed. “If this is what social media is going to be like, this might be my last video,” reported TikToker @chimand92, who couldn’t bite into a doused raw broccoli without laughing. “Don’t listen to these folks on the internet. It’s nasty.”

While not for everyone’s palate, Magee’s spread is likely very satisfying, said registered dietitian Leah McGrath. The mixture of protein, fruits, and vegetables also ensures a substantial dose of fiber and calcium. As an individual meal, it gets a thumbs up — but the approval ends there.

“The fact that this is something that’s being promoted to be eaten on a regular basis in order to lose weight — that's when it becomes a bit problematic,” noted McGrath.

Mustard and cottage cheese are nutrient-packed, but it is possible to have too much of a good thing, said Emma Laing, Ph.D., director of dietetics at the University of Georgia and a national spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. The sodium content of the cottage cheese paired with mustard, pickled vegetables, and meat is potentially high: “Individuals with hypertension or those who are at risk for cardiovascular disease would need to be mindful of how their food choices contribute to their total daily sodium intake.” (The dietary guidelines for Americans recommend less than 2,300 milligrams of sodium each day.)

The cottage cheese and mustard diet likely took off because it’s relatively affordable and achievable; it doesn’t require fancy ingredients or hours of preparation. The regimen just requires a few key staples found in every grocery store. “It’s super easy,” noted McGrath.

Shiny, promising diets

Fad diets are nothing new. As far back as the 19th century, Americans have fallen for restrictive food regimens, be it the raw food diet, grapefruit diet, cookie diet, or cigarette diet (promoted by Lucky Strike in the 1920s). “But the internet and social media make it possible for trends to spread that much faster,” said Charlotte Markey, Ph.D., a professor of psychology at Rutgers University who specializes in dieting and body image.

This isn’t even cottage cheese’s first time in the weight loss scene. The milk product was a top diet food starting in the 1950s before becoming a trendy crash diet in the following decades. The cottage cheese diet entailed consuming mostly cottage cheese at every meal for several days.

Recent TikTok diet trends include the carnivore diet (an all-meat, zero-carb “lifestyle”) and the egg and green tea diet (which requires three boiled eggs and a cup of green tea for breakfast and lunch).

TikTok influencer Tiffany Magee’s unusual diet garnered her more than 840,000 followers and tens of millions of video views. tiffanyymagee/TikTok

Restrictive fad diets are appealing because they’re monotonous, said McGrath. There’s no need to stress over what to prepare because someone has it all figured out for you, thereby freeing up valuable headspace. “It takes the guessing game out of the equation.”

Diets are a way to exercise control, adds Markey. Rules and limitations offer a way to manage what can often feel very confusing and burdensome; Americans are bombarded with conflicting reports about what they should and shouldn’t consume on any given day.

“A trendy, new diet that stands out catches our attention. This new, shiny thing might work!” said Markey. “It isn’t. It never is. But these trends can be very compelling.”

Influencers generally accompany their diet recommendations with mesmerizing accounts of weight loss, often via convincing before-and-after photos (which has long been an effective strategy in more traditional media and product marketing). A 2022 study of 1,000 TikTok body image and weight-related videos — boasting hashtags like #WhatIEatInADay and #WeightLoss — discovered that 20% explicitly showed an individual’s weight transformation.

Magee, for example, has shared bikini photos demonstrating her body transformation. “We are very easily swayed by those kinds of images and testimonials,” said McGrath. “We want to believe, especially if the person has a look or an appearance that we might aspire to.”

Influencers, in comparison to celebrities, are also more relatable. They seem more like us, the average person, and therefore more persuasive.

The viewer, however, isn’t privy to far more pivotal information, including the influencer’s medical history, physical health, and even mental health. “There is far more to health than what a person eats or their number on the scale,” said Laing. “Influencers post what they want us to see.”

Diets’ dirty secret

Most restrictive diets fail in the long run, research shows.

“A question we come back to with every kind of restrictive diet is: How long can people maintain that?” said McGrath.

The majority of dieters find themselves frustrated by what they cannot consume, with deprivation potentially leading to binge eating or feelings of failure should they deviate from the diet. Per one research analysis, nearly two-thirds of dieters generally shed a bit of weight at the start, then regain all the weight and more.

Several studies suggest that weight cycling, in which dieters lose and regain weight (also known as “yo-yo dieting”), may have adverse health effects.

Restrictive diets are potentially harmful because people may not meet their daily nutritional needs — or their self-esteem suffers. Depending on how restrictive the diets are, they might lead to disordered eating and even negatively impact bone health and growth, particularly for teens, explained registered dietitian Sherry Coleman Collins.

“These diets can also lead to disruptions in digestion, causing constipation and potentially negatively influencing the microbiome in the gut,” said Coleman Collins.

Experts express caution before falling for a new exciting diet making the rounds on social media. Non-credentialed influencers tend to garner attention with the novel and shocking, not necessarily with the moderate and nutritionist-recommended. “Trends go viral because they’re carefully curated to hold your attention,” said Laing.

There is no cheat sheet to nutrition and weight loss, despite alluring influencer anecdotes. Experts stress that tried-and-true advice still reigns supreme. As Coleman Collins noted, “Having a healthy, well-balanced diet isn't always considered sexy, but it is essential for short-term and long-term health.”