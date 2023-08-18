Cost, Taste, Are Reasons People Avoid Plant-Based Meat, Study - The Messenger
Cost, Taste, Are Reasons People Avoid Plant-Based Meat, Study

The market for the products has slowed down

Merdie Nzanga
The 10th annual report found that 21% of the 500 survey respondents would be open to trying lab-grown meat. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

The plant-based meat market has slowed down as many are not willing to take a chance on the goods.

In a survey of over 1,400 adults, Mintel, a British research firm, found that 48% of customers were concerned about the taste of plant-based meat., Only 35% believe it is better for nutrition, a major selling point for the products.  

One-third of survey takers complained about the price being too high. In addition, 24% of customers complained about the plant-based meat's texture and 21% that it was too processed.

The findings come as the market for these goods has collapsed in recent years. Companies such as Beyond and Impossible were carried to heights in the late 2010s as many younger people turned to veganism – whether for ethical, climate or dietary reasons.

However,, Mintel says that sales in the market have since slowed down.

“Sales have slid from their peak in 2020 as consumers abandon the category in favor of less expensive protein options. The category continues to struggle with negative perceptions even among those who follow a reduced meat diet,​” Caleb Bryant, director of food and drink reports at the research group, told Food Navigator.

Data from Mintel and Circana InfoScan found that PBMA sales will be worth about $1.46 for this year and "reach $1.801bn in 2028, with a worst-case prediction of $995m and $2.6bn for a best-case prediction," the report said. 

According to the American Heart Association (AHA), eating plant-based meat can lower heart disease risks. 

However, the products are not always inherently healthy. Some have been criticized for being highly processed and containing dozens of additives. They also may contain added sugar, high amounts of sodium and other flavor and texture enhancers that are not recommended to be eaten in high amounts. 

