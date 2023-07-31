Colorectal Cancer Screening to Begin at 50, Not 45, Leading Doctors Say

A leading panel of doctors is recommending that healthy adults push their first colonoscopy back by five years.

The American College of Physicians (ACP), an organization of internists, said Monday that adults with average risk and no symptoms should start screening for colorectal cancer at age 50. The move comes just two years after the US Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) and the American Cancer Society (ACS) recommended that healthy adults start screening at 45.

According to the ACP, colorectal cancer is the fourth most common kind of cancer, and the second deadliest, with an estimated 153,020 cases and 52,550 deaths per year.

The 2021 guidance from the USPSTF and the ACS was based on emerging data that suggested colorectal cancer rates were on the rise in people younger than 50. This spurred doctors to move the recommended age to begin screening from 50 before to 45. Screening measures include colonoscopies and testing one’s stool for early signs of cancer.

The latest guidance says that there is a lack of evidence that screening for colorectal cancer in ages younger than 50 is effective, and that there are no studies on the benefits and harms of screening that exclusively examined people younger than 50. Additionally, according to the guidance, much of the data for this age group concerns non-cancerous tumors, not colorectal cancer.

The ACP also cites a national shortage of internal medicine physicians, noting that efforts would be better spent on screening people at age 50 rather than lowering the age based on insufficient evidence.

Finally, the updated guidance says there isn't substantial enough benefit of screening people aged 45 to 50 to justify potential risks and complications. Risks of screening include cardiovascular and gastrointestinal complications like puncturing tissue, serious bleeding, heart attacks, and chest pain.

There is also the risk of unnecessary follow-up procedures and associated costs for “clinically unimportant” findings, which would waste resources, money and time when there’s a shortage of physicians.

It is unclear whether the ACS or USPSTF will follow the ACP’s changes.

Published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, the new guidelines do not apply to patients with elevated risk for colorectal cancer, including those with a family history of colorectal cancer, diseases that increase the risk of colorectal cancer, previous history of colorectal cancer or genetic predispositions for colorectal cancer.