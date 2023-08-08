Colorado Is Experiencing ‘Unprecedented’ West Nile Virus Cases

Local officials are sounding alarms about an abnormally large cluster of West Nile Virus cases in Colorado.

The Centennial State has recorded 12 cases this summer, and one person died from the mosquito-borne illness just outside of Dever on Friday. A dozen cases are abnormal for this time of the year.

According to officials, more mosquitoes are carrying West Nile virus than usual this summer. This means that it could be transmitted to humans more easily. There are also more mosquitoes circulating this year than usual, likely because of the amount of precipitation in the spring and winter.

“The trends we are seeing in our West Nile virus tracking data are unprecedented,” said Colorado state epidemiologist Rachel Herlihy, M.D. in a statement. “The number of West Nile virus-infected mosquitoes we've detected this season is the highest we've seen in years. This is especially concerning now that August is here and September is just around the corner, as this is usually when human cases peak in Colorado."

Denver suffered a heat wave in July, with temperatures reaching 99 degrees Fahrenheit on the 17th and 25th. Mosquitoes thrive in warmer weather, allowing them to live longer and giving the pests carrying the virus more time to spread it to new hosts.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), West Nile virus is the most common mosquito-borne illness in the US. About 80% of people don’t have any symptoms, but people who do may experience a fever, aches, a rash, vomiting, or diarrhea. More severe symptoms include swelling in the brain or the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord. The CDC estimates that 1 in 150 people who get West Nile will get these symptoms, and they can be fatal.

West Nile can be prevented by preventing contact with mosquitoes. The CDC recommends using insect repellent, keeping mosquitoes from coming indoors, and treating loose-fitting clothing with permethrin.

In 2022, there were 1126 cases, 854 hospitalizations, and 90 deaths, according to CDC data. Colorado had 205 cases that year, which was the second highest amount after California, which had 206. Twenty people died last year in Colorado.

There is no vaccine for West Nile. Treatments include rest, hydration, and pain medications.