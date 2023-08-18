Colorado Doctors Rule Against ‘Abortion Reversal’ Procedures - The Messenger
A Colorado board of medical professionals has decided that those who prescribe “abortion reversal” medications will be subject to investigation for flouting the accepted standard of practice. 

A medication abortion involves the drug mifepristone to halt the flow of progesterone to the uterus and misoprostol to cause the uterus to contract. The practice known as “abortion reversal” refers to when  a patient is provided progesterone to counteract the effects of a medication abortion. This practice is “not supported by science,” according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

The ruling by the medical board nearly, but not completely, bans the practice. The board said that it will review cases of alleged cases of abortion reversal on a case-by-case basis. 

In April, Colorado governor Jared Polis signed a bill into law that would ban abortion reversal, however, the law’s future rested on whether medical boards ruled that abortion reversal was “generally accepted standard of practice.” 

progesterone
Close-up of woman hands with blister of pills.File: Getty Images

Mifepristone, also known colloquially as “the abortion pill,” has been a hotly debated topic since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which protected the right to abortions, in June of 2022. 


On Wednesday, an appeals court in Louisiana upheld new restrictions on prescribing Mifepristone, such as banning its prescription over mail and requiring it to be prescribed in person, but the court maintained the legality of the drug overall. This countered a ruling by a Texas federal judge’s ruling in April that revoked the drug’s Food and Drug Administration approval — which was given 20 years ago. The case is expected to head to the Supreme Court.

