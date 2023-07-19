Colorado Children’s Hospital to Stop Offering Gender-Affirming Surgery

Colorado’s leading children’s hospital will no longer offer gender-affirming surgery, citing a need to protect patients and staff.

Children’s Hospital Colorado will no longer offer the operations to adult patients. The facility never offered these surgeries to children under 18. Though primarily a children’s hospital, the facility does offer some services to adults.

The decision comes amid a swirling international debate about transgender care and the acceptance of the transgender community in broader society. The Human Rights Campaign reports that bans on gender-affirming care for minors are in place in 20 states. Louisiana will soon become the 21st, after a state legislature overturned a governor’s veto of a law instituting a similar ban.

While care for adults is still legal across the country, some transgender advocates fear their access to care could also be reduced. Republican lawmakers in Kansas, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas have introduced bills to ban the care up to age 26. In Florida, some fear recent restrictions aimed at minors will limit access for all adults.

Opponents to these laws argue they are denying people access to potentially lifesaving care, citing research finding up to 50% of trans or non-binary minors in America considered suicide last year.

However, lawmakers and other advocates for these laws argue that young people are not mature enough to make a decision about their gender identity. Some have even accused – without evidence – pharmaceutical companies and hospitals of encouraging mentally ill people to seek this care for financial reasons.

Children's Hospital, Aurora, Colorado Jeffrey Beall/Wikimedia

Patients who had procedures scheduled at Children’s Hospital Colorado will be rerouted to other local hospitals, the Denver Post reports.

“Children’s Hospital Colorado does not perform gender affirming surgeries for any patient under 18 years of age. We are no longer providing gender affirming surgical procedures impacting patients 18 years of age and older. We focus on delivering emotional and medical care to our patients and their families,” a hospital spokesperson told The Messenger in an email.

Some hospitals that offer gender-affirming care have received repeated threats and harassment from opponents. Boston Children’s Hospital received multiple bomb threats last year after it gained attention for offering care to minors.

Gender-affirming care can include hormone treatments, surgeries and mental health services that help a person align with their gender identity. Colorado Children’s will still offer non-surgical forms of the care.

An estimated 1.3 million adults and 300,000 minors in America identify as transgender, with the figure having rapidly increased in recent years.