College Reinstates Campus Mask Mandates as Students Head Back to Class

Students returning to Morris Brown College in Atlanta, Georgia will need to bring more than just their backpacks to their first day of classes — they’ll need to remember their face masks, too.

In an August 20 announcement shared to Instagram, the college, where between 300 and 400 students are enrolled, informed those who are returning to campus that their COVID-19 mask mandate was being reinstated “effective immediately.”

The call was made after the college was made aware of increasing reports of positive COVID cases within the Atlanta University Center Consortium, one of the largest and oldest groups of African-American colleges in the United States.

The mandate requires that students and faculty wear face masks while on campus and in class; it also mandates that students physically distance themselves from one another when possible and it prohibits large gatherings while the mandate is in effect.

For now, the move appears to be temporary, according to the college, and will last for just 14 days. It is unclear if the mandate will be extended at the end of the two-week time period.

COVID hospitalizations have increased across the country in recent weeks. As of August 7, hospitalizations in the United States were up by more than 14%, but parts of Georgia have seen numbers higher than that.

According to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID hospitalizations in Georgia have risen by 30% compared to weeks prior.

Despite the summer surge of COVID, many experts are not yet ready to sound the alarm, as hospital admissions remain low for more than 99% of the country, according to the latest data. What’s more, the uptick in cases is also in line with trends seen during this same time period in previous years.

But as new variants continue to emerge and updated COVID boosters are still awaiting approval, some organizations have decided to be proactive in their attempts to blunt the potential impact of rising COVID counts.

In addition to Morris Brown College reinstating their masking policies, some hospitals throughout the state of New York have followed suit just weeks after ending their mandates.

However, throughout much of the country — whether at hospitals, airports or schools — the vast majority of facilities do not currently have mask mandates in place.

While masking in public places, especially in healthcare facilities and on public transportation, is recommended by the CDC, the end of the Public Health Emergency stripped the federal government of its ability to require face masks in certain settings. And even before that, many states had rescinded their own masking policies.

As COVID counts continue to climb, it is unclear what masking policies — if any — will be reinstated across the country, as the subject of face masks has been a highly polarizing topic and opinions vary widely between regions.