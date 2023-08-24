Christie at GOP Debate: ‘I Get the UFO Question?’

With just under 10 minutes left in the first Republican presidential debate, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was lobbed a question he did not want. After asked by moderator Martha MacCallum about unidentified flying objects, an exasperated Christie jokingly responded, “I get the U.F.O. question?”
Christie then responded, “The job of a president of the United States is to level with the American people about everything.”
He then quickly pivoted to attacking teacher's unions, quipping they are a bigger threat than UFOs.
The debate question on UFOs came amid rising interest in potential sightings, including among members of Congress. Earlier this week a bipartisan trio of lawmakers called for a congressional select committee to explore any evidence for unidentified aerial phenomena, the preferred federal nomenclature for UFOs.
