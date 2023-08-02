Cholera Outbreaks Across World Have Experts Concerned

Following an substantial increase in cholera cases, global health leaders are cautioning that the outbreaks of the infectious disease could continue to spread due to increasingly erratic weather patterns.

Cholera is an acute infection of the intestine caused by consumption of food or water that is contaminated with a bacteria called Vibrio cholerae. It can cause infected individuals to have severe diarrhea, nausea and vomiting, thirst, leg cramps and irritability, all of which can lead to dehydration. The infection is usually mild, but if left untreated it can be life-threatening.

Once contained to regions of the world that lacked a sufficient supply of clean drinking water, cholera has spread across the globe in recent years, even reaching countries thought to have eradicated the disease. According to the World Health Organization, in 2022 cholera outbreaks were reported in 30 countries across the globe – a substantial increase compared to the years prior.

So, what’s behind the sudden uptick in cases?

Many experts believe that climate change is behind the consistently rising reports of infectious diseases, and cholera is no exception.

Consider the case of a cholera outbreak that occurred in Malawi in 2022. Although cholera outbreaks aren’t uncommon in the country, they usually result in around 100 deaths per year. But in 2022, more than 1,600 deaths were attributed to the infectious disease, more than 200 of which were children, according to UNICEF data.

The difference between 2022 and the years prior? Rainfall.

A series of massive tropical storms and tropical cyclones buried Malawi in rain between January and March of 2022. The storms devastated the country, killing 64 people and causing winds and flooding that destroyed homes, crops and infrastructure.

Shortly after, cases of cholera began to emerge, which is common during the country’s rainy season, but the outbreak continued beyond that time and extended into the region’s drier months.

Although health officials did not pin the outbreak squarely on climate change or its associated weather patterns, many, including the WHO, have acknowledged that they “are compounding the problem.”

Cholera is a waterborne illness caused by the vibrio cholerae bacteria. People are infected by drinking contaminated water, and it can cause diarrhea, vomiting, and cramping. Infection is treated by replacing the fluid and salts lost through diarrhea, which can be done through an oral solution or, in severe cases, through an IV drip. It’s estimated to kill up to 143,000 people per year.

Areas lacking sufficient methods of water sanitation are especially vulnerable to infectious outbreaks, as these diseases are often spread via contaminated water. The storms in Malawi destroyed much of the country’s water sanitation infrastructure, limiting the amount of safe water sources available for people to use.

Economic damage from these storms may lessen people’s abilities to access clean drinking water or soap. The bacteria that causes cholera fares well in wet environments, adding yet another cause of prolonged exposure.

Water scarcity caused by droughts can worsen cholera outbreaks because with less water to go around, there’s less water available for hygiene, and the existing water can become contaminated. Droughts are also associated with more total deaths from cholera because they last longer than floods.

But the uptick in cholera outbreaks did not end in Malawi. Although the infection is not believed to spread from person to person, cholera outbreaks were reported in 50% more countries than the average in years prior to 2022, most of which also had weathered extreme rainfall and flooding.

The WHO has indicated that these trends have continued in 2023, but now they are becoming more deadly and “stretching the global capacity to respond.” The organization now considers the global cholera risk as “very high.”